Antonela Roccuzzo started a venture for the benefit of children

“Women don’t cry, women bill”, was the phrase of the singer Shakira and in that same direction Antonella Roccuzzowho not only shines for being the wife of Lionel Messicaptain of the Argentine national team and the greatest idol of Argentine soccer and admired by the world, but also has his own star and now also a new personal venture.

Specifically, Rosario closed an agreement with the American brand of cell phone accessories Casetify, to start the business that will lead her to have her first collection of accessories. In this way, the brunette with a unique style once again demonstrated her entrepreneurial spirit for business and her total economic independence from her husband’s assets.

The announcement of the launch was made by Rocuzzo herself on her social networks, where she highlighted that the collaboration with the brand is focused on “create a limited edition collection that celebrates motherhood”. He also pointed out that the initiative promotes “guaranteeing that all children have access to a safe and just future.” It should be noted that “100% of the proceeds will go to Equality Nowa non-profit organization that works to promote and protect the rights of girls around the world,” Rocuzzo announced.

The Prada bag worn by Antonela Roccuzzo in Saudi Arabia

For the benefit of children

The truth is that the launch coincided with the celebration for the Mother’s Daylast Sunday in spain and that it will be held a week later in the USA. In fact, her promotional campaign especially highlights her deep love for the family, for her three children, family values ​​and the need for children throughout the world to grow up safely.

As is known from his exposition, Roccuzzo is a faithful consumer of the brand’s products with which she allied for this new venture, in fact on several occasions she was able to be photographed using the cover Custom Photo Grid Of the brand. When asked about the reason that led her to choose this brand to be the face of her first line of accessories, the wife of Messi He stated: “I discovered the brand through social networks and since then I have been faithful to all the designs and models.”

In addition, Roccuzzo stressed that it is his decision that 100% of the profits from this product line be donated to the Equality Now Foundation, an international non-profit network that focuses its activity on creating the conditions to achieve a fair world for women. women all over the world.

Head Chain, the accessory that Antonela Roccuzzo became a trend

The brand has the most varied designs with cell phone cases to place personalized photos to encourage women to upload their family photos and keep them “treasured as precious memories” while giving the products the utility of a case protector for your phones. “I would love to help other women and girls around the world. Together, we can create a better world,” she said. Roccuzzo.

The Rocuzzo collection, in addition to the already well-known “Custom Photo Case”, also includes other models with the theme that is the emblem of the collection: family love, motherhood, with motifs of the sun, the moon, respect and family values, as well as designs with quotes about love. The products of the collection are already available on the official website of the brand and in different points of sale selected by the company around the world. The values ​​at retail price, depending on the model and case chosen, are between 50 and 80 dollars.

recurring entrepreneur

It should be noted that this is not the first foray of the wife of the captain of the Argentine national team into the business world. In this sense, it was in 2017 when she and the wife of the Uruguayan soccer player Luis Suarez, Sofia Balbi, Roccuzzo started a franchise of the Argentine shoe brand owned by businessman Ricky Sarkany. This enterprise was based in the city of Barcelona and after two years of ups and downs in operating results, the company was finally dissolved in 2019. Although Rocuzzo has no reason to cry, he does have reason to continue billing.

