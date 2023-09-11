Antonio Marras: «Restlessness is the source of my creativity»

Listen to the audio version of the article

The garments and accessories he has designed from 1988 to today number thousands. Yet, one is missing: «I absolutely have to make a T-shirt that says “Mai cuntentu”, never happy. My mother always told me this. I am like this, I live in my condition of restlessness, I am never satisfied, I look for something else. It’s very beautiful, but also painful, especially for others.” From the table of a restaurant in Via Margutta, the very Roman street of artists that welcomed him when he prepared his first show for AltaRoma 35 years ago, Antonio Marras lets his gaze run over those who enter the room, fleetingly examining their humanity, curious as an ethnographer, and then call him back. Yet ultimately he is happy: after years of proud, but at times complicated, independence, last September he sold 80% of the shares of his company to Sandro Veronesi, founder and president of the Calzedonia group, a 3 billion colossus. «Now I will finally be able to dedicate myself only to the creative part», he commented on that occasion, with Veronesi underlining on these pages «the time has come, for him too, to make the big leap».

«Over time there had been other expressions of interest in the company – he explains -. We had an English fund in the house for a year and a half, it was a disaster. With Veronesi, however, we closed everything within a month. We found ourselves in our homes, I’m Sardinian, he’s Venetian, we opened up little by little into spaces that are sacred to us, this really struck me. We both talked to our kids. Our worlds were polar opposites, but he was intrigued by mine, trusting me. A very beautiful and very rare approach, because usually the logic in these things is to go in straight away.” On the chair next to ours are his travel bags, because Marras is following the openings of the next shops that are coming up quickly according to the plan for “the big leap”: “I’m wandering around like a traveling salesman”, he smiles. A new, larger location is being prepared in Rome, then Florence, Forte dei Marmi, his Alghero, Venice, Milan. «Now I feel doubly responsible for what I’m doing, to continue sharing our vision», he says.

The vision that conquered Veronesi is the result of Marras’s peculiar gaze on things, on spaces, on people, where temporal dimensions merge and lose their boundaries. In the new shops, for example, much remains old: «I’m almost perverse in wanting to follow them one by one. They have to be emptied, of course, but I recover everything I can, even what is behind the plasterboard. Not only the machinery, but also the writings left by the bricklayers.” In his phantasmagoric shop in Milan, called Despite Marras, you can hear echoes of the space’s previous life as an electrician’s workshop. And everywhere there are traces of the artistic craftsmanship of his Sardinia, the result of the hands of the “maistos”, the masters: «They are at risk of being crushed, I try to involve them, enhance them, they have an enormous need for it». Who knows, one day someone could give life to a hub of high Italian craftsmanship, a network not so much of brands, but of stories and cultures at risk of extinction. That they can bind and contaminate each other, like the curious objects from all over the world preserved in a warehouse in Buccinasco by Elio Fiorucci, which a young Marras saw during a trip in which he accompanied his father, owner of a boutique in Alghero. That space-time mix was a sort of imprinting, creative cell of a freedom specific to the artist rather than the mere stylist, then fueled by the crucial meeting with a “real” artist, Maria Lai: “Maria allowed me to bring out everything I had in my drawers but that I was ashamed to take out. It was thanks to her that I started making ceramics, for example, transforming my childhood passion of playing for hours with mud.” Antonio Marras was born a second time, in the most authentic version of himself, and this epiphany also attracted the luxury giant LVMH, which exactly twenty years ago called him to creatively guide Kenzo. Concetta Carestia Lanciaux wanted him, the Italian manager at the time Bernard Arnault’s right-hand man, who on the occasion said of Marras: «If he had been in France they would have put him on the stage long ago, while in Italy he was almost a local phenomenon ». «When I arrived in the shops there were dusty shelves, burnt out light bulbs, no one went into them. I had a good time, but you have to be good at keeping your feet firmly on the ground. For LVMH the designer is the createur, the creator, an almost divine figure. I stayed there for eight years, a very long period especially when compared to today.” The reference is to the crazy carousel of abandonments, dismissals and new appointments that the style offices of many big brands have resembled in recent years: «There is a fundamental rule in this world: if the brand works, everyone is good. If it doesn’t work, it’s the creative director’s fault. Maybe I could have stayed, looking back. But how did it go after me? They called two creative directors (Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, ed.) who started making only sweatshirts with tiger embroidery, selling them for 120 euros, when I bought a button with 120 euros. After two years, out. Then came Felipe Oliveira Baptista, from Lacoste, who in my opinion was very good. Two collections and he’s out too. I repeat, you have to be very solid to survive.” And even Marras, despite his incessant physical and mental wanderings, has a solid fixed point. «I was born on an island, in the middle of the sea, but the sea does not isolate. It is a means of going beyond, exploring elsewhere. Landing in another land, whether already known or a return, is another stage. As Francesca Alfano Miglietti (artist and art critic, another important presence in Marras’ path, ed.) says «I have no place to stay», I am in continuous transhumance. When I’m in Milan I don’t miss Alghero, and vice versa. The objects, the colors, the lights in our homes are the same. We are a people of navigators, migrants and emigrants, and when we move we try to rebuild our roots. The habitat becomes clothing, it envelops you, it is a means of communication with others. And Sardinia, with its extraordinary history of peoples who have yearned for and inhabited it for millennia, is an amalgam of ingredients that have risen and created us.”

In Marras’ collections, Sardinia is never unique, because it cannot be. And this is why in 35 years he has never come close to the stereotype. Last February, the first event after the announcement of Calzedonia, it was Nobel Prize winner Grazia Deledda who inspired the collection with which Marras returned to show in Milan (Deledda who also advised her friend Amelie Posse to go to Alghero to meet the best face of Sardinia). Recently, the blues of Caprera shaped the Resort 2024 collection. First, the collections moved through the eerie burnt forest of Santu Lussurgiu and among the rich and silent vegetation of Badde Salighes, touching on the forgotten and tragic story of the Ethiopian princess Romanework Selassie, exiled to Asinara during the years of fascism, and that of Amedeo Modigliani’s father, an engineer who lived with the miners of Sulcis. Again, encounters with Japan, Africa, Rimbaud’s poetry and soul music. Because memory must never be static, museumized.

It can be perceived in the fluttering of the 200 nightgowns in the sky of the Rampe del Salvatore in Naples, a road reopened and donated to the city after 50 years: it is the installation These My Ghosts, signed by Marras and inaugurated at the end of June for Napoli Contemporanea, where garments from the early twentieth century embroidered by students of the Academy of Fine Arts are illuminated by lanterns made with fabrics from the artist’s archive. «The signs, the furrows, the intersections, I like to search them, see what’s underneath, interpret them and then imagine the future». By the way, will Marras ever be able to have fun with the metaverse or artificial intelligence, tools which according to McKinsey could increase the profits of the fashion and luxury industry between 150 and 275 billion in the coming years? «I’m just saying that I have a PC, the same one for twenty years, and I turn it on exclusively to listen to music. I don’t send emails, I’m not on social media, I just take care of my Instagram account, to find inspiration from images. But in the end I always only save photos from the past. I know, it’s an illness.” This anatomy of restlessness, which would have made him Bruce Chatwin’s best friend, is plastically visible in a notebook overflowing with ideas and notes like a jewelery box (the brand is Astier de Villatte, with tough and velvety paper). «Nulla dies sine linea», Apelles’ phrase (reported by Pliny) was appropriately chosen as the title of the exhibition that the Milan Triennale dedicated to him in 2016. But the space for other projects is not exhausted, following his peculiar physics : «I would like to make a film, I find Tom Ford’s films perfect. Then take care of a theater direction, not just design the costumes. Again, dedicating myself to interior design, of a restaurant, a hotel, houses.” «We called ourselves s’ard, which in the ancient language means dancers of the stars… We passed over the earth as light as water», wrote Sergio Atzeni. Before setting off again with the rest of the body, Marras’ gaze continues to dance in the room, like a light and precise explorer. The next trains, the one moving on the tracks and the one moving at the front, are about to leave.