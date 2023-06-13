Antony Blinken blames Trump for Chinese spy base in Cuba

The Secretary of State, Antony Blinksaid that the administration of the former president Donald Trump did not do enough to counter the Chinese efforts to boost intelligence gathering abroad after discovering that beijing had been operating a spy base in Cuba since 2019.

Blinken said the incoming Biden administration was briefed in 2021 on Chinese efforts to “project and sustain military power at a greater distance,” and that the United States engaged other governments to curb China‘s drive on intelligence gathering. . Although the head of US diplomacy did not comment directly on the US response to installation in Cubaclaimed that efforts in recent years had curbed China‘s ambitions.

“Our assessment is that, despite being aware of the efforts made and some attempts to address the problem in the past Administration, we were not making enough progress on this issue and we needed a more direct approach”, Blinken told reporters Monday at a briefing with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

The contradictions of the United States on the basis of Chinese espionage in Cuba

Blinken’s remarks came after The US offered contradictory answers to a report published last week by the Wall Street Journal, according to which Chinese and Cuban governments had secretly agreed to place Chinese spy facilities in Cuba. After initially dismissing the report as “not accurate,” the White House on Saturday acknowledged the existence of the facility but called it part of a long-standing Chinese intelligence presence that expanded in 2019.

John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman who dismissed the report of a new listening post in Cuba as false, said Monday that “we were as forthcoming as we should have been at the time the first stories appeared” because “the The sensitive nature of this information is such that we simply could not go into more detail.” He maintained that the intelligence community later agreed to allow him to confirm that the base was set up in 2019.

The Administration’s account of the base has given rise to a host of accusations and denials. Cuba said no such facility existed, and on Monday Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused the US of spreading “false information” in the hope of causing a rift between the “sincere friends” China and Cuba.

The United States lifts restrictive measures for the entry of immigrants

On your Truth Social account, Trump blamed Biden for listening post in Cuba.

“China has effectively just taken over Cuba,” he wrote. “It would never have happened under the Trump Administration!”

Cliff Sims, a former deputy director of national intelligence under Trump, also disputed the Biden administration’s claim. He accused the White House of trying to deflect blame.

“If such a ‘spy base’ existed in 2019, it would have been discussed at the highest levels,” he wrote in a tweet. “It did not exist and it was not like that.”

Blinken declined to provide details on the Biden Administration’s strategy to counter China, other than to say that diplomacy is a key element. “We have been in contact at a high level with governments considering hosting PRC bases,” he said, referring to China by its formal name, the People’s Republic of China. “We have exchanged information with them. Our experts assess that our diplomatic efforts have slowed down this effort.”

ED