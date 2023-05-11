Antony Gormley: I’m fighting against the clock – FT中文网

Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

The Xihai Art Museum, located in the West Coast New District of Qingdao, has become a star of Chinese private art museums since its opening in 2021, not only because of its excellent location, but also because of the 1,200-meter native coast outside the exhibition hall; the building is a cultural landmark, Designed by the famous French architect and Pritzker Prize winner Jean Nouvel, with the participation of French landscape architect Gilles Clément; In China, despite the obstruction of the epidemic, some heavyweight exhibitions have been launched, such as “Ding Yi: Flowing Infinity”, “Man Ray and the Muse”, and of course “Anthony Gormley: Life and Death” is currently on display. Living Time”, the entire preparation period for this exhibition was during the epidemic. This is the most comprehensive presentation of the works of this famous British sculpture artist in Asia so far.

(Artist Antony Gormley ©Lars Gundersen)

“Room 4 and Hall 5, the complementarity of closed and open, aroused my interest”

Antony Gormley is one of the most influential sculptors of our time. He is good at exploring the relationship between body and space. He used his own body as the prototype, wrapped it with plastic film, painted plaster, cut and spliced ​​it after drying, made a mold, and then cast it into sculptures of various materials. In 1994, he won the British Turner Prize and was later awarded an OBE and a knighthood.

“Living Time” solo exhibition brings together the artist’s 40 years of masterpieces. Hall 4 exhibits 35 representative works expressing the relationship between the body and space, and Hall 5 exhibits 4 works from the “Expansion” series, which originated from Gormley’s obsession with reshaping the boundaries of the skin. , to achieve a “closed explosion” effect.

The 35 works in Hall 4 are arranged in a matrix. The audience who came to the exhibition, including me, all had opinions on the exhibition in Hall 4: “too crowded” and “a bit depressing”, and this is exactly the effect Gormley wanted.

He told me in an e-mail: “I am intrigued by the complementarity of Hall 4 and Hall 5. One is an open glass cube and the other is like a horizontal space but with good top light. I want to use different The structure of these two spaces can be used in a different way. The natural world outside Hall 5 can become the background for contemplating humanity; while the closed environment of Hall 4 is a reflection on humanity in the digital age.”

(“When I was alive” exhibition site, TAG·Xihai Art Museum, fifth exhibition hall©artist photographer©Huang Shaoli) (“When I was alive” exhibition site, TAG·Xihai Art Museum, fifth exhibition hall©artist photographer©Huang Shaoli)

An artist’s perspective is always unique. The reason why Gormley named this exhibition “Living Time” is that he hopes to fight against “time on the clock”. He said: “Living Time, I mean the personal experience of the audience. I want to fight against the time of the clock. When you immerse yourself in the experience of the moment, all the causality and the pressure of work and entertainment disappear. If we can restore some Animal instinct, freed from the responsibilities of work, we can inhabit the present, and the present becomes eternity. This is what I call Living Time.”

A Cambridge liberal arts student who has become a master of sculpture and loves dance art

Antony Gormley graduated from Trinity College, Cambridge University, studying Anthropology, Archeology and History of Art. After graduation, I traveled to India for 3 years. Born into a wealthy family, he couldn’t forget the poverty scene of sleeping on the ground in India. After returning to the UK, he made his first sculpture. He asked his friend to lie on the floor, put on an old quilt stained with plaster, and transformed the body wrapped in the quilt into a sculpture.

Gormley’s works always remind me of Master Hongyi’s three views in life: “see yourself, see the world, and see all beings”. He himself admitted that Eastern philosophy and religion had a profound influence on him.

(Antony Gormley Sleeping Place 1973, not in this exhibition) (Antony Gormley Sleeping Place 1973, not in this exhibition)

Afterwards, Gormley entered the Slade School of Art to study sculpture, where he met his later wife and most important working partner, the artist Vicken Parsons.

For Qingdao, contemporary art is still a new thing. What kind of expectations will Gormley have when he holds an exhibition in Qingdao?

Gormley said: “Sculpture is always about confrontation or provocation. I hope to stimulate people’s curiosity and let them experience the exhibition. There is nothing to understand, everything needs to be experienced, and there will be no value until the experience happens .The works on display are all open works, waiting for the thoughts and emotions projected by the visitors to complete them. In this exhibition, there is no ideology, no narrative, and no picture making. Each work is the audience discovering their inner tool for things that they would not be able to discover without the existence of the work.”

（Antony Gormley LOSS, 2006 Variable stainless steel blocks 173 x 53 x 46 cm Photograph by Stephen White & Co, London© the artist） （Antony Gormley LOSS, 2006 Variable stainless steel blocks 173 x 53 x 46 cm Photograph by Stephen White & Co, London© the artist）

Gormley never worried about whether the audience was exposed to contemporary art, or sculpture. He said: “I have always wondered what happens when my sculptures are placed in front of the world. People in the audience who have never been exposed to contemporary art are a precious resource for me, allowing me to understand what sculpture is. what it can bring.”

From a Cambridge liberal arts student to a sculptor, it is already a large-scale crossover, but this is not enough for Gormley. He has a strong curiosity and enthusiasm for dance art, and he has also made remarkable achievements in the field of dance art.

In 2008, Gormley collaborated with a group of Shaolin monks to complete the dance work “Sutra” (Sutra), which combines rigidity and softness. Now this work has traveled around the world.

（Antony Gormley, SUBJECT II, 2019, 10 mm square section mild steel bar 189 x 51.5 x 37.5 cm Photograph by Stephen White & Co. © the artist） （Antony Gormley, SUBJECT II, 2019, 10 mm square section mild steel bar 189 x 51.5 x 37.5 cm Photograph by Stephen White & Co. © the artist）

He said: “The uniqueness of sculpture is that its stillness and silence can inspire our movement. And dance is the opposite of sculpture. I have always been interested in that when a static object is placed in a dance structure, It will make how the body extends and create new movements through displacement. For example: how the body pulls a box, picks up a pallet, digs a hole, all these functional adaptations for completing tasks can be translated into dance.”

A gallery complex that can host wedding receptions

When you come to Xihai Art Museum to see the Gormley exhibition, you will most likely be shocked by this huge architectural complex.

The main art gallery has 12 exhibition halls and an outdoor garden of 80,000 square meters. In addition, there are art auditoriums and art workshops. Here, art and life are highly integrated. In the multi-functional exhibition hall, wedding banquets can also be held, and newlyweds can take wedding photos in the art exhibition hall, which is a service that is not open to the public.

If Gormley could witness this scene with his own eyes, maybe he would have new inspiration.

Related Information:

Antony Gormley: “Living Time”

Exhibition date: 2023.4.28-12.10

Venue: Xihai Art Museum, No. 1111 Yinshatan Road, West Coast New District, Qingdao, Shandong Province

