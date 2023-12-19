Anuel AA Fires Back at Arcángel’s Tiradera with Bold Response to Accusations

Latin music sensation Anuel AA has responded to Arcángel’s recent tiradera (a diss track) in which several artists were involved. The controversial tiradera caused a stir in the music scene, with Anuel AA launching his own tiraera for Arcángel.

Anuel specifically targeted fellow artist Bad Bunny after their confrontation at the AmericaTeve music scene. In his response, Anuel fired back at Arcángel’s insults, asserting his superiority and success in the music industry.

In an interview with Primera Hora, Anuel addressed Arcángel’s comments, particularly when he was referred to as an addict. Anuel defiantly responded, “Buy the Grammys you want,” indicating a dismissive attitude towards Arcángel’s insults.

Anuel also took to social media to further assert his superiority, stating, “I’m better than you, the numbers don’t lie.” This bold response showcases Anuel’s confidence in his own achievements and talent.

Fans of both artists have been eagerly awaiting their reactions to the ongoing feud, and Anuel’s response has certainly added fuel to the fire. It remains to be seen how this escalating conflict will continue to unfold in the Latin music scene. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.

