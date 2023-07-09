Anuel AA’s Feud with “El Gordo y la Flaca”: What You Need to Know

Title: Anuel AA Expresses Frustration with “El Gordo y la Flaca” Hosts Amidst Controversial Accusations

Introduction:

Latin music sensation Anuel AA finds himself caught in yet another controversy, this time involving the popular TV show “El Gordo y la Flaca.” The feud began when American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine challenged Anuel AA to resolve their ongoing issues in a physical confrontation. However, things took a turn when the Puerto Rican singer aimed his ire towards the show’s hosts, Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina. Let’s delve into the details of this escalating dispute.

Body:

1. Tekashi 6ix9ine’s accusations and Anuel AA’s response:

Anuel AA became the target of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s reproach after posting a photo of his daughter without the consent of her mother. The American rapper accused Anuel AA of inappropriate behavior towards underage girls, provoking a heated response from the Puerto Rican singer.

2. Lizzi Cruz’s revelation:

Shortly after Tekashi 6ix9ine’s comments, a young woman named Lizzi Cruz came forward, claiming that she had a relationship with Anuel AA when she was a minor. Her allegations gained traction after being shared by “El Gordo y la Flaca.”

3. Anuel AA’s anger towards the show’s hosts:

Expressing his frustration, Anuel AA lambasted the hosts of “El Gordo y la Flaca” for spreading unfounded accusations. He accused them of attempting to obtain an interview and tarnishing his reputation for personal gain, treating the situation in an unprofessional manner.

4. Lizzi Cruz’s recantation:

Following the escalating tensions, Lizzi Cruz issued a public apology, revealing that Tekashi 6ix9ine had paid her to make false claims against Anuel AA. The young woman expressed concerns for her safety, holding Tekashi 6ix9ine responsible if any harm were to befall her.

5. Anuel AA’s reaction to the allegations:

Anuel AA, already incensed by the situation, voiced his disbelief at the hosts’ decision to broadcast Lizzi Cruz’s claims without verifying any evidence. He called out Tekashi 6ix9ine for orchestrating the entire scenario, further fueling the feud between the two musicians.

Conclusion:

Anuel AA finds himself embroiled in a new controversy that extends beyond his feud with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Accusations made by Lizzi Cruz, fueled by the dissemination of unverified information by “El Gordo y la Flaca,” have only intensified the animosity surrounding the singer. As this dispute continues to unfold, fans and critics alike eagerly await further developments in this ongoing saga.

