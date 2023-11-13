Home » Anuel AA’s Health Update: A Worrying Message and a Message of Relief
Entertainment

Anuel AA’s Health Update: A Worrying Message and a Message of Relief

by admin
Anuel AA’s Health Update: A Worrying Message and a Message of Relief

PUERTO RICO – On October 9, Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA alarmed his followers with a photograph uploaded to his social networks. The picture showed him lying on a hospital stretcher with oxygen and serum connected to his body. Following the picture, Anuel AA shared a message informing his fans about his emergency surgery, stating, “Only God knows why things happened, it was a matter of life or death. I can’t continue working right now. Thank God I’m alive, that’s the only thing that matters to me.”

After a week of absence from social networks, Anuel AA’s girlfriend, Laury Saavedra, published a health update, assuring everyone that he is recovering, thanking supporters for their prayers, and stating, “we are one family.”

Upon his return to Instagram, Anuel AA’s account reappeared with a distressing message: “People, please, we need help,” requesting “blood, platelets, and plasma.”

This message led to concern among his followers, thinking that the donation was for Anuel AA himself. However, it was clarified that the donation appeal was for Víctor A. Rivera, Anuel AA’s friend, also known as Alexio ‘La Bruja,’ who previously battled breast cancer. The current state of Anuel AA’s health following his emergency surgery remains unclear.

See also  Damiani closes the 22-23 financial year with over 300 million in revenues

You may also like

Salvadoran Electoral Court confirms Bukele’s re-election with 84.65%...

Pineapple as an obsession | Profile

Walter Mercado’s Zodiac Predictions for February 18: Guidance...

Boca visits Lanús in a key game before...

Stephen Curry beats Sabrina Ionescu in 3-point contest...

Dakota Johnson’s surprising reason for not watching her...

Dior vs Chanel delivers great drama in ‘The...

Facundo Díaz Acosta will define the Argentina Open...

Rising Box Office Numbers in China’s Spring Film...

The fire continues to advance and has already...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy