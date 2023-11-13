Anuel AA’s Health Update: A Worrying Message and a Message of Relief

PUERTO RICO – On October 9, Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA alarmed his followers with a photograph uploaded to his social networks. The picture showed him lying on a hospital stretcher with oxygen and serum connected to his body. Following the picture, Anuel AA shared a message informing his fans about his emergency surgery, stating, “Only God knows why things happened, it was a matter of life or death. I can’t continue working right now. Thank God I’m alive, that’s the only thing that matters to me.”

After a week of absence from social networks, Anuel AA’s girlfriend, Laury Saavedra, published a health update, assuring everyone that he is recovering, thanking supporters for their prayers, and stating, “we are one family.”

Upon his return to Instagram, Anuel AA’s account reappeared with a distressing message: “People, please, we need help,” requesting “blood, platelets, and plasma.”

This message led to concern among his followers, thinking that the donation was for Anuel AA himself. However, it was clarified that the donation appeal was for Víctor A. Rivera, Anuel AA’s friend, also known as Alexio ‘La Bruja,’ who previously battled breast cancer. The current state of Anuel AA’s health following his emergency surgery remains unclear.

