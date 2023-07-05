Anuel Sparks Rumors of New Love Interest as Ex Karol G Moves On with Feid

Title: Puerto Rican Trapper Anuel Sparks Rumors of New Love Interest on Instagram

Subtitle: Anuel’s Social Media Posts Suggest a Closure to Past Relationship with Karol G

The Puerto Rican trapper Anuel, whose real name is Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, was seen displaying affection towards a mysterious woman in his Instagram stories, leaving fans wondering if he has found a new love interest. Anuel has gained popularity on social networks for his recent remarks about his Colombian colleague Feid, who is currently in a relationship with Anuel’s ex-girlfriend, the renowned singer Karol G.

Rumors of a romantic relationship between Feid and Karol G have been circulating since they were seen leaving a recent event, the Miami Dade Arena, holding hands. The sighting seemed to confirm the speculations surrounding their alleged pairing. Anuel, who formerly dated Karol G, has not taken this situation lightly and has made various attempts to provoke a reaction from the ‘Bichota’ singer.

Showing his discontent, Anuel recently sported a t-shirt featuring the image of a baby in a carrier with the face of “Fercho,” a nickname associated with Feid, implying that Anuel could be hinting at the possibility of fatherhood. Additionally, at the Tu Música Urbano Awards held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, the rapper was spotted wearing a shirt that boldly stated, “You are with Feid but you are mine.”

The timeline of Anuel and Karol G’s relationship spanned over three years, coming to an end in mid-April 2021. This news came as a shock to their millions of fans, who had witnessed their love story unfold through the release of the hit song “Culpables.” The music video for this song has amassed over one billion views on YouTube.

Anuel’s recent social media activity, along with his public appearances, has sparked a frenzy among followers, who are eager to know more about his romantic life and potential new connections. As speculations continue to circulate, it remains uncertain whether the affectionate Instagram stories shared by Anuel truly indicate the beginning of a new love for the Puerto Rican trapper.

The spotlight remains on Anuel and his online endeavors as fans eagerly await further details regarding his current relationship status.

