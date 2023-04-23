ANUGS MCSIX – And The Sword Of Power

ANGUS MCSIX

The hammer may be gone, but Thomas Winkler alias Angus McFive pulls gloriously… whoops… of course now ANGUS MCSIX back into the squeaky-colored Power Metal battle! The mud fight for his expulsion GLORYHAMMER you can somehow tinker together via social media, should therefore not be an issue here. For the time being, fans can be happy that Thomas has found a foothold again and that GLORYHAMMER also has a new album with a new singer in the pipe – how you like the development is up to you, but better two bands than no one, I would have said.

And Thomas really stays true to himself. Clichéd, playful and highly melodic Power Metal with a thick layer of kitsch is offered on the debut “And The Sword Of Power” as well as an epic and absurd story. Now atop a dinosaur, wielding Sixcalibur, Angus continues to bring law and order to the galaxy. At his side now (former) members of troops like RHAPSODY OF FIRE, ORDEN OGAN and FROZEN CROWN.

“Master Of The Universe” gets off to a good start. Clean Power Metal with a thick layer of melodies, a catchy refrain and numerous hooks, as well as pop melodies. So far so cheesy, but that’s what the fan wants to hear too! During the course there is also a “Düp düp düp” SCOOTER commemorative intro, galloping hopping rhythms, pathetic vocal speeches and, of course, sounds that are reminiscent of various games from the old days. Above all, of course, Thomas’ enthusiastic voice reigns supreme. So “Sixcalibur” is a strong pounder to roar along to, “The Key To Eternity” is epic and catchy at the same time and “Amazons Of Caledonia” exudes almost outrageously positive vibes.

Even if the troupe fires up all the artillery and entertains the entire route, we got a lot of it from GLORYHAMMER – unfortunately also a bit better – or our boys from DRAGONY and also VICTORY something like that already heard. But here everything can be seen with a wink, because Angus has definitely not lost his sense of humor, as can be seen from the successful bonus track with the sounding title “Just A Fool Will Play Tricks On Angus McSix”.

Those who don’t get used to conscious kitsch, pathos, pop and 80s synths in Power Metal will also avoid this one. Fans of Thomas’ work with GLORYHAMMER and the aforementioned troops will have their fill of joy, because the debut of ANGUS MCSIX is more than solid and thus guarantees some catchy tunes as well as great live shows.

Tracklist „And The Sword Of Power“:

1. Master of the Universe

2. Six gauge

3. Laser-Shooting Dinosaur

4. Amazons of Caledonia

5. Ride to Hell

6. Starlord Of The Sixtus Stellar System

7. The Vision in the Fires (Intro)

8. Eternal Warrior

9. The Key To Eternity

10. In a Past Reality

11. Fireflies of Doom

12. Just a Fool Will Play Tricks on Angus McSix (Bonus)

Total playing time: 45:49

