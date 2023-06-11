Home » AP sources: The “Unabomber” committed suicide while in prison
Ted Kaczynski, who led a 17-year campaign of bombings that killed three people and injured 23 more, died by suicide in jail, four sources familiar with the matter told the AP.

Kaczynski, who was 81 years old and suffered from advanced cancer, was found unconscious in his cell at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, at about 12:30 am Saturday.

Rescuers performed CPR and revived him before taking him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead later Saturday, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

