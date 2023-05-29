Home » Apartment building partially collapses in Iowa
Entertainment

Apartment building partially collapses in Iowa

by admin
Apartment building partially collapses in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Rescue operations were underway Sunday night after part of an apartment building collapsed in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport. Determine if there have been fatalities.

Authorities reported that there were injuries at the scene, but did not say how many.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters rescued seven people and escorted more than a dozen out of the building in their initial response, Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said at a news conference.

Carlsten said the rear of the six-story apartment complex had collapsed and had separated from the building, which houses apartments on the upper floors and businesses on the ground floor.

Authorities found a gas leak after the collapse, Carlsten said, while water had also seeped through levels of the structure.

Rescuers were still searching Sunday for people reported missing. The building’s stability was a concern after secondary collapses that occurred while rescue teams were on the scene, Carlsten said.

“Our goal is rescue right now,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said at a news conference.

“This is an active scene. We will continue to work and we will continue to assess for the whole purpose of trying to find the people and trying to get them out,” Matson said, adding that he spoke with Gov. Kim Reynolds who offered help.

The Davenport Police Department asked people to avoid going downtown after the collapse. The Department said on its Facebook page that a nearby church was being used as a meeting point.

The Red Cross was helping the displaced find shelter, authorities said.

See also  Loneliness kills both the individual and society

The cause of the collapse has not been disclosed at this time.

You may also like

The Air Force took off from the overflight...

expectation for a new meeting between Gutiérrez and...

“Oppenheimer” released a new trailer to destroy and...

Lawless Rosario: they murdered a brother of Miguel...

Movie “Doraemon: Nobita and the Sky’s Utopia” premiere,...

predictions for love, work and health

River visits Vélez Sarsfield for the Professional League:...

“May and December” releases new stills to analyze...

Elections in Córdoba: the results of the voting...

Maronese stretched his lead at the top of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy