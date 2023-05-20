Apartment in Rio with Brazilian roots, lots of mining, colors and plants | Open House with Gigi Barreto

Photo: Wesley Diego / Disclosure

Personality is the first word that comes to mind when entering Gigi Barreto’s apartment in Flamengo, Rio de Janeiro. Scenographer, her house exudes and contemplates all her years of experience in the profession, and each corner is more special and well crafted than the other.

When we consider that your apartment has not undergone any renovation, the result is even more impressive! Everything was made from scenographic interventionsand we can see the life of Gigi and her family staged in each piece of furniture collected from trips, works of art, plants, rugs and flags.

Part of issue of Casa Vogue this month, I took advantage of my stay in Rio de Janeiro to record the Open House with Gigi Barreto and show the whole project in detail, in addition to a delightful conversation with the set designer! The video with the complete tour can be seen on my Youtube channel and, here, more photos of the project.

Press PLAY to see the full video!

Valentine’s House: How big is the apartment?

Gigi Barreto: The project has 400m2 in total.

C.V.: And what was your biggest inspiration when thinking about revamping the project?

Gigi Barreto: Inspiration is my way of life: valuing Brazilian roots with a lot of mining. Also, art and crafts, lots of plants, and life. With small interventions and mining we managed to give it a personality to amplify our way of life.

C.V.: Has the apartment undergone any structural intervention?

Gigi Barreto: The apartment had no architectural changes, only scenographic.

C.V.: And what do you consider the strong point of the house?

Gigi Barreto: I think the coolest thing is to find a house that breathes art. We chose artists to paint Clara and Lis’ rooms, my daughters, as well as mine.

C.V.: Any tips to share?

Gigi Barreto: Living with so many plants in the apartment is super possible, it brings life to the house. In addition, a well-groomed house full of color, I think it portrays what the world asks for.

Photos: Wesley Diego / Disclosure

Photos: André Nazareth / Disclosure