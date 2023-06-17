Apartment with a feel of home, works of art and restored furniture

Photos: Gabriela Daltro / Disclosure

In this apartment with a home feel in Salvador, Bahia, architect Flávio Moura faced the challenge of renovating an entire apartment without taking away its original characteristics. The floor, for example, was maintained and restored both in the living room and in the intimate area. In addition, furniture such as wardrobes in rooms that already seemed to have come to an end, were renovated and preserved in the apartment.

Small details like these are what make this Open House one of the most interesting on the channel! There are numerous details that can only be perceived as the architect reports the client’s desires, the history of the apartment, the family’s routine and the challenges of the work. Not to mention the various works of art that we see during the tour: from photographs by Mário Cravo Neto to sculptures by Antônio de Dedé.

Below, you can see the complete visit to the apartment renovated by Flávio Moura. Here, more photos of the project and also a brief report on how the client felt about the result.

Press PLAY to see the full video!

For privacy reasons YouTube needs your permission to be loaded. I Accept

Question: What led you to choose this apartment to renovate and live in?

Answer: I was looking for a property with a size close to the one I live in, but wanting to live in a neighborhood that would give my children the opportunity to do some of our routines on foot. The simple possibility of going to a pharmacy, buying a loaf of bread or walking our dog seemed necessary to me now that they were entering adolescence. We chose a neighborhood where there are several stores and convenience stores and also close to the sea and the club where 2 of my 3 children are swimmers. It is important to note that some finishing items in the apartment were very important for this choice. The floors in Taboado, the rooms with hardwood, for example, weighed heavily in the decision.

Q.: How does it feel to live in an older building? What was the reason for this search for an older neighborhood in the city?

R.: Feeling of satisfaction in re-signifying life by living closer to what is essential to us and having the pleasure of enjoying spacious and generous spaces. I was born and lived until my adolescence in this region, more specifically in Vitória, which is next to Graça, where relatives and friends also lived. So the neighborhood is very familiar to me.

Q.: Could you list what are the main works and furniture in the apartment in your opinion?

A.: My works of art – I like absolutely all of them but I can highlight Daniel Senise and the works of Floriano Teixeira and Iuri Sarmento, the photos of Mário Cravo, in addition to a special appreciation for Bahian artists and dear friends Renato Dedé de Almeida and Davi Caires – , the chairs by Sergio Rodrigues who is a designer that I love passionately, my upholstery that I chose always focusing on comfort, as I like to use them a lot on a daily basis and my grandmother’s collection, which brings enormous affective value and reinforces my way of life, admiring modernity and contemporaneity without ever losing memory, affection and respect for the past.