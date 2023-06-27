Apartment with a lot of history, art and restoration | Open House with Maison Singular

Photos: Personal archive / Disclosure

An apartment filled with stories from different countries and cultures, restored furniture and carefully chosen colors. This is the house where Socorro and Manuela Magno live, mother and daughter who own Maison Singular which, based on their life experience, offers unique handmade accessories for sale.

As we enter the home, it is possible to perceive that the Maison is much more than a simple job for Socorro Magno: it is the result of its experience. Married to a diplomat, has traveled and lived in several countries around the worldcapturing references and learning different techniques of application of colors, restoration and crafts.

That’s why recording an Open House at Manuela and Socorro’s apartment was a real pleasure! Every corner of the living room has a story. how it arrived, when and why it is still there. There, in their apartment, you enter with one look and leave with another, much more open to different cultures, artists and historical periods!

Here, you can find more details about the project in a chat I had with the mother and daughter. Already on the channel, the full video that is unmissable.

Press PLAY to see the full video!

For privacy reasons YouTube needs your permission to be loaded.

I Accept

Casa de Valentina: What was the inspiration and history of the project?

Maison Singular: The word that sums up the inspiration for every new project is harmony. My husband is a diplomat and I come from a family that was also a diplomat. Therefore, throughout our lives, we have lived in different countries, each with a rich and diverse culture, which has always taught us something. This need for periodic change made us understand how to optimize our space so that the event of change could be more and more fluid and less interruptive in our lives. In Europe, for example, apartments and houses have few closets, Europeans have the habit of buying few things and using them for a long time. That’s why I always give preference to multifunctional objects, such as dressers. As we are always tenants, functionality is always the central theme. And to create harmony around functionality, I like apartments and houses that have high ceilings, airy and well-lit spaces. And so, as a colorist, I work with colors to communicate and integrate spaces.

CV: What were the main points and/or highlights of this project?

Maison Singular: The highlight of this project was being able to exhibit the small collections I have of French glass and my sculptures. I’m an antiques collector. I think the project needs to have the personality of the resident. I am an art and antiques collector. So in this apartment I chose to highlight the collections of French glass Charder, Gallé, Lalique, Legras and sculptures.

CV: Could you tell us more facts about the apartment and everything in it?

Maison Singular: I really like the vitreau and the bar I created around it. This vitreau is plexiglass. In Montreal we live in an 18th century building that has been turned into a hotel. The retrofit project was entirely inspired by the 18th century, preserving the property’s history. The building’s owners were a decorator and a doctor, who turned the top floor of the hotel into their apartment. This vitreau was in one of the living room windows to soften the brutality of the iron emergency stairs that are on the outside of the building. It was a piece that seemed completely out of place but that brought a lot of personality by integrating a beautiful contrast to the apartment: on one side you had a view of Notre Dame Cathedral, which is a replica of the original in Paris, with the Vieux Port in the background and on the other side, the typical New York emergency stairs. It was the union of the old and the modern. I liked the vitreau so much that the owners gifted it to us when we went to Romania. The house we rented was from the 19th century and completely renovated because before we moved the house housed an art gallery. I talked with the owner to understand the history of the house and I made the decoration inspired by that time, and I was able to create a beautiful space to stand out for the vitreau by making a color game with an entrance door that was purple. I love this vitreau because it is so versatile.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

