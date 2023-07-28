Apartment with inherited furniture, industrial style and lots of tips | Open House with Manuela Magno

Photos: Julia Herman / Disclosure

About a month ago, I recorded a very special Open House for Socorro Magno’s apartment. In addition to the impeccable and very interesting aesthetic result, the story behind each piece of furniture and object present in the environments is unique and helps us to understand what a house with history is. After all, married to a diplomat, she gathered a veritable collection of artifacts found throughout her life! Now, I had the opportunity to visit her daughter Manuela’s apartment, and as the saying goes: the fruit doesn’t fall that far from the tree, does it?

In the newest Open House on the channel, I do the complete tour of the apartment full of inherited furniture, with a mix of styles and lots of tips! The feeling we have when entering it is that we are in a New York loft, with exposed pipes, a kitchen fully integrated with the living room and lighting made up of scenographic spots and steel cables. But we soon realized that its decoration goes much further, rescuing hints of the classic and the contemporary.

Here, you can check out more details that Manuela told us about the project and how it was to get to the final result, as well as photos of the apartment. Already on the channel, the full video filled with precious tips and lots of history!

Valentina’s House: What is the name of the office/architect?

Manuela Magno: My apartment was designed by Gioco Arquitetura, led by Mariana Cardoso. At the time, Mariana had worked with Isay Weinfeld and brought with her some foundations and values ​​that I immediately identified with. Given my mother’s passion for architecture and my own interest in decoration, we decided to join forces and work together on this exceptional project as a six-hand collaboration. I was extremely satisfied with the result, as the project perfectly reflects my personality and style.

CV: How many square meters is the project?

Manuela Magno: The apartment has 110m2 and I feel that it is very well distributed.

CV: What are the rooms? Any standouts?

Manuela Magno: The apartment has 2 bedrooms, one of which is a suite, 1 bathroom/toilet, a living room and a kitchen integrated with the living room. The highlight of this apartment for me is the living room because it is integrated with the kitchen and the decor reflected my personality well.

CV: What was the inspiration for the project?

Manuela Magno: I was inspired by lofts in New York, but I wanted something with a more feminine touch. I think the “apparent” walls with whitewash reflect this feeling. I also really like the London environments because they mix the traditional with the charm and Pottery Barn, an American brand, which mixes the rustic with the chic. I wanted that upon entering the apartment I felt embraced.

Another point is that I had some furniture from generations of my family. Gioco helped me to value each piece and create an apartment with a youthful atmosphere. To make the idea come true, we mixed classic pieces with a very industrial language. To enhance this language even more, Mariana opted for lighting superimposed on the slab with steel wires (sconces) and scenographic “spots”. Exposed brick was also used and we added a second frame in front of the existing windows as I didn’t like the original frames and the building wouldn’t allow me to remove the old one. This approach allowed to preserve the building’s façade, while providing me with improved acoustics and further enhancing the industrial concept we were looking for.

In the end, the result was an apartment that reflects my personality and style, harmoniously combining elements from different inspirations.

CV: What were the main points and/or highlights of this project?

Mariana Cardoso (project architect): This building dates from the 1970s, a time when modernist buildings were designed with the structure independent of the enclosing walls, which makes it possible to create the layout that best suits us. The modifications made to this apartment were incredible.

When Manu and Socorro came to our office, they hadn’t bought the apartment yet, because they needed to know if the structure would allow them to make the changes they envisioned. We did a study of how the structure of the apartment was and we were pleasantly surprised, we could remove the walls and create completely integrated environments. For me, the highlight of this project was changing the position of the laundry room with the kitchen. The kitchen was in a place without light, and had no connection with the living room. We managed to reverse positions. The kitchen has a large window and is integrated into the living room and the laundry room is more compact, receiving direct lighting and ventilation from the window we left for the kitchen. We also took advantage of a small service bathroom, which was of little use to Manu, to place the refrigerator, so the refrigerator can be built into the joinery.

CV: Did your personality contribute to the project having this final result?

Manuela Magno: I believe that aspects of the resident’s personality and lifestyle are important values ​​that should be reflected in architecture and decoration. I am a young entrepreneur who values ​​art and appreciates the history of objects, especially those that have been passed down from generation to generation in my family. For example, today the bar table has a base that was my paternal grandmother’s sewing machine. Although I have used the machine in a different environment than what is usually seen, the meaning of the relic remains the same.

Also, I love having friends over, and when the time came to renovate my apartment, I didn’t hesitate to prioritize creating a kitchen that would fully meet that need. For me, it was essential to have a space that was functional and inviting, allowing me to enjoy socializing with my friends. The kitchen has become the heart of the apartment, a place where we can cook together, share stories and create special memories. Valuing the work of the design team, Gioco Arquitetura understood my vision and managed to transform my kitchen into a welcoming environment that perfectly combines functionality and aesthetics.

CV: Did the project have any architectural changes? Which?

Manuela Magno: From the beginning, I emphasized to Gioco the need to have integrated environments and abundant space for closets, which led us to remove a room to expand the living room. In the kitchen, we chose to install cabinets from floor to ceiling, creating a kind of entrance hall in the apartment. We used doors with a click system, which allowed the cabinets to be spacious and integrated into the joinery, providing a harmonious appearance.

Also, as I mentioned earlier, one of the highlights of this project was the decision to invert the position of the kitchen with the laundry room. Previously, the laundry room was next to a large window, while the kitchen occupied a windowless corner. With this strategic change, the kitchen became integrated into the living room, enjoying abundant natural lighting and becoming the protagonist of the space. These changes completely transformed the atmosphere of the apartment, providing integrated environments, optimizing the space and enhancing lighting, resulting in a fluid and welcoming space.

CV: Finally, is there anything you would like to highlight about the apartment?

Manuela Magno: For me, it was very important that the architecture firm reflected my identity. I needed the project to value my furniture and objects in an integrated way with the new spaces. As most of the objects were acquired in different places where I lived or brought with them a piece of the history of the places where my parents were assigned, I needed this story to be very well told. And when I walk into the house, that’s what I see. My history. My family history.

