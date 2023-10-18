Appalooza – The Shining Son – Album Review

Appalooza – The Shining Son

Origin: Brest / France

Release: 20.10.2023

Label: Ripple Music

Duration: 45:05

Genre: Heavy Rock / Stoner Rock

Photo Credit: Cyrille Bellec

The French band Appalooza has been active since 2012 and has released two albums so far. This is particularly the case with the 2021 album The Holy Of Holies also left a deep impression on our editorial team. That’s reason enough for the current and third album The Shining Son to pay attention.

What sets the band apart is a skilful mix of alternative and heavy rock, but friends of stoner rock can also find themselves in the broad musical concept. But album number three shows a clear development. With The Horse A fourth member has been added to the band, who is responsible for additional percussion instruments and background vocals.

Noticeable changes

You can feel this change in sound from the first note. The rhythm section goes just too wild in the opener Pelican to the fullest, like you HERE can hear. But it’s not an overwhelming chaos for the listener, but a perfectly designed listening experience with dense tribal sounds, supporting guitars and unaffected vocals. The first listening impression is not misleading, as is the entire album The Shining Son has moved a bit away from alternative rock and is more focused on rhythm and feeling. Other bands focus on a riff idea coupled with the desire for heaviness, but Appalooza show us a different approach.

It is the stirring rhythm that is in the foreground and it is the vocal lines that are responsible for the melodies. The guitars condense the whole thing and play in the second row. In terms of content, the lyrical concept hasn’t changed much. This is already evident from the cover artwork, which in turn comes from the band’s singer.

Nourished by your own flesh and blood

For Appalooza is The Shining Son not just a successor, but the thematic continuation of its predecessor The Holy Of Holies. Mystical stories with Christian origins are used as well as creatures from Indian mythology. The Christian symbol of the pelican, which feeds its starving children with its own flesh and blood and will perish as a result, is just as much a part of the story as its predecessor, which is involved in the takeover of power The Horse connects.

These themes are also accompanied accordingly with music. Unbreakable tells the story of the indestructible demon named The Horse, which people cannot cope with, but still stand close together in the fight despite their hopeless situation. This metaphor can be applied to many things, but the close-knit band says it primarily refers to their own sense of togetherness. Correspondingly Unbreakable hard, but seems self-contained.

Exotic rhythms and galloping dynamics

Appalooza They didn’t make it easy for themselves, they created very special songs. These sometimes appear stuttering, swaying and pounding Framedbut also melancholic as in Groundhog Dayswhich still has a noticeable grunge influence.

Once again, there are exotic rhythms and galloping dynamics paired with relieving breaks in the fantastically crafted song Wasted Landwhich it HERE is available to listen to. The Shining Son shimmers in a different color with each composition. So would have Wounded probably fits well on the previous album. But after listening to it several times, my favorite is next Wasted Land the piece Sunburn. Here too there is this wonderful rhythm work, but it is also enriched with psychedelic elements.

A long emotional surge

Somehow it’s noticeable with many bands that they always put the slightly out of the ordinary or really long pieces at the end of the album. Follow this scheme too Appalooza with the seven-minute piece packed in psychedelic acoustics Killing Maria. A slow and rising emotional listening experience was created, which after five minutes features what is probably the longest guitar solo on the album. Despite the song getting more and more intense, it doesn’t increase the tempo and leaves us with this emotional surge.

Conclusion

Appalooza have audibly developed and surpassed themselves on their third album. The Shining Son is a varied masterpiece of driving rhythms and overlying melodies. If you already liked the previous album, the current album will bring tears of joy to your eyes. 9/10

Line Up

Wild Horse – vocals, guitar

Lone Horse – drums

Black Horse – Bass

The Horse – Percussions, vocals

Tracklist

01. Pelican

02. Unbreakable

03. Framed

04. Groundhog Days

05. Wasted Land

06. Wounded

07. Sunburn

08. Killing Maria

