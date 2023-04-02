Nowadays, various types of diseases can strike anyone regardless of age or gender. Don’t be surprised when a neighbor or relative is suddenly reported to be suffering from heart disease or diabetes even though they are not yet 30 years old. This is caused by an unhealthy lifestyle, rarely exercising, staying up late a lot, eating too much junk food and not having enough fiber.

Does anyone in your family or relatives have a history of diabetes? If so, then this is not surprising. This is because currently diabetes is a health problem that is increasingly common in the Indonesian population. Diabetes can affect various organs of the body, including the skin. High blood sugar levels can exacerbate skin conditions and make it more susceptible to fungal infections such as athlete’s foot.

Maybe you often hear about athlete’s foot or in medical language it is called tinea pedis, a fungal infection of the feet which is common in athletes or people who are often physically active. However, did you know that people with diabetes have a higher risk of getting athlete’s foot?

This is because high blood sugar levels can affect the health of the skin and make it more susceptible to yeast infections. In this article, I will discuss in more detail the risks of athlete’s foot in diabetics and how to avoid this infection. So, don’t skip it!

If not treated immediately, athlete’s foot can spread to other areas of the legs and even to the groin area. Therefore, it is very important for diabetics to take good care of their skin health.

Some steps you can take to avoid the risk of athlete’s foot are maintaining good foot hygiene, avoiding wearing shoes or socks that are too tight, drying your feet properly after bathing or swimming, and avoiding walking barefoot in public places such as swimming pools or gyms. . If you experience symptoms of athlete’s foot such as itching or cracked skin, consult a doctor immediately to get the right treatment.

Athlete’s foot can cause symptoms such as itching, dry and cracked skin, and sometimes red spots appear on the skin. This infection really interferes with daily activities and can get worse if not treated immediately. In addition, it is important to know that athlete’s foot can be transmitted from one person to another through direct or indirect physical contact.

How to prevent water fleas?

First of all, maintaining good foot hygiene is very important. Always wash your feet with soap and water daily, and be sure to dry them well, especially between the toes. In addition, avoid using shoes or socks that are too tight or do not absorb sweat, because this can trigger the growth of fungus on the feet. Change your socks often and don’t walk barefoot in public places like the pool or gym.

In addition, it is important to know that athlete’s foot can be transmitted from one person to another through direct or indirect physical contact. Direct physical contact occurs when infected skin comes into direct contact with the skin of another person. This can happen, for example, when walking in a pool or gym, playing sports, or when sharing foot hygiene products with other people.

What’s more, athlete’s foot transmission can also occur through indirect contact with contaminated objects, such as towels, shoes, socks, and others. So, sharing personal items with others is highly discouraged, especially if you know they are contaminated.

In conclusion….

Diabetes can affect many aspects of health, including skin health. Therefore, keeping feet clean and avoiding the risk of athlete’s foot infection is very important for diabetics. By maintaining good skin health, people with diabetes can prevent various health complications that can affect their quality of life.