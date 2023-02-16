Home Entertainment “Appeared together for the first time after the wedding news!” Song Joong-ki went to Hungary for the filming of the movie “Lu Qiwan”, and his wife went abroad with his pet dog~ – KSD 韩星网(Celebrity)
2023-02-16T16:31:00+08:00

In addition to the slightly protruding belly of my wife Katy is the focus, the wedding ring on her hand is also very eye-catching!

Nearly afternoon today, Song Joong Ki showed up at Incheon International Airport! Keep the flashes going, because the wife Katy also shows up.

(Source: TVDaily)

(Source: TVDaily)

(Source: TVDaily)

The two have been walking side by side, and Song Zhongji also takes care of his wife beside him from time to time.

(Source: TVDaily)

(Source: TVDaily)

This time Song Joong Ki went abroad to Hungary for the filming of the movie “Lu Qiwan”, and his wife Katy also brought her pet dog to accompany her husband the whole time.

(Source: TVDaily)

(Source: TVDaily)

＊Earlier, Lee Sung-min, who performed “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” with Song Joong-ki, was asked in a radio program hosted by Park Myung-soo: “Will you attend Song Joong-ki’s wedding?” How would he answer?

(Source: TVDaily)

