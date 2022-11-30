Apple announced the TOP100 hottest songs in mainland China in 2022: Jay Chou’s invincible top ten almost dominate the list

After so many years, there is no one who can play in the Chinese music scene. Do you still have to look at Jay Chou?

Now, some netizens have released Apple Music’s 2022 annual TOP 100 song list in mainland China, and Jay Chou continues to dominate the list: 9 capitals of the top 10 songs are Jay Chou.

If you look carefully, there are 62 songs by Jay Chou in the entire playlist. The top five are “Qilixiang”, “Sunny Sky”, “Nocturne, “Daoxiang” and “All the Way North”. It’s “The Lonely Brave” by Eason Chan.

Of course, Eason Chan is the only one in the top 10, and the rest are “Love in BC”, “Flower Sea”, “Confession Balloon” and “Simple Love”.

In terms of global charts, song of the year is won by “Stay” released in 2021 by singers The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber.

In fact, for Jay Chou, there are many reasons why Apple Music dominates the list all the year round. The most important thing is that the quality of the songs is really high, which has influenced a whole generation (at least). Secondly, Apple has his copyright. As for the songs we often listen to on Douyin, Apple has many without copyright.

The rest is not important, word of mouth is the best explanatory power, so Jay Chou did it?