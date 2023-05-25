Home » Apple Cinnamon Rolls by Master Gross
Ingredients
For the mass:
– 500 g flour 0000
– ½ teaspoon of fine salt
– 120 g white sugar
– 120 g butter or butter
– 1 tablespoon honey
– 3 eggs
– 200 cc milk
– 40 g fresh yeast or 20 g of instant dry
– zest of 1 lemon and/or vanilla essence

For the filling:
– 100 g butter or milk cream
– 100 g muscovado / organic sugar
– 3 or 4 green apples
– ground cinnamon
– sponge cake or vanilla crumbs
– optional, lemon zest, raisins, nuts

For the cover:
– 250 g powdered sugar
– 1 tablespoon honey
– 100 g cream cheese
– with a vengeance
– milk w/w

Preparation

For the mass Mix a third of the flour with the milk and yeast. Mix and let it ferment to double the volume. Sift the rest of the flour with the sugar and salt. Make a crown and place the first sourdough, the eggs, the honey and the zest. Take the dough and add the very soft butter. Continue kneading until smooth. Cover and let double rise. Meanwhile prepare the filling.

For the filling cut the apples with skin with a laminator.

for cover mix all ingredients except milk. There should be a sliding glaze. If it’s hard add milk to dilute it.

for the armed degas the dough, crushing it with your fist. Stretch in a rectangular shape. Approximately 50 x 30 cm. Fill by spreading the ingredients in an even layer. Put the apple slices.

Roll the dough up to a cylinder. Cut 12 or 15 equal portions, from the middle of the cylinder. Put in a 25×35 cm buttered mold. Let rise 30 minutes. Cook in a moderate oven at 180 ° C, preheated, for 35 to 40 minutes. When removing from the oven overturn the glaze.


