Apple Launches Official Refurbished Mac Pro 2023 Model with Significant Discounts

Apple Releases Official Refurbished Version of Mac Pro 2023, Offering Significant Discounts

September 20, 2023 – Kuai Technology

Apple has recently launched the official refurbished version of the Mac Pro 2023 model, providing customers with an opportunity to purchase the high-end device at significantly discounted prices. This move, which follows Apple’s pattern of releasing refurbished versions of new products a few months after their initial release, allows consumers to enjoy the same experience as a brand-new product at a reduced cost.

Initially, the refurbished Mac Pro 2023 model is only available in the United States, but it is expected that a national version will be made available in the next month. The official website states that the basic version of the Mac Pro refurbished model equipped with M2 Ultra is priced at US$5,949, approximately 43,412 yuan. In comparison, the new version of this model is currently priced at US$6,999, approximately RMB 51,075. This means that customers can save approximately 8,000 yuan, as the discount range is about 16%.

The official US website has launched the refurbished Mac Pro 2023 model in various configurations, and it is anticipated that it will also be introduced in China concurrently. For individuals in need of a Mac Pro, choosing the refurbished version can result in significant savings compared to purchasing a brand-new machine.

Despite being a refurbished version, Apple assures customers of the product’s quality. Each refurbished device goes through rigorous processing procedures, including inspection and cleaning. Apple also replaces and repackages the included accessories as necessary. In addition, the official refurbished version of the Mac Pro 2023 model comes with a one-year warranty and a 14-day return policy. Customers can also take advantage of activities such as free shipping and installment payments, just like those offered with the new version.

