In the sixth year of Apple’s “shooting with iPhone” Chinese New Year blockbuster, director Peng Fei was invited to direct, and Luo Dong was the photographer to bring the film “Passing Five Passes”.Director Pengfei, through the carrier of Chinese Peking Opera, will

The super-powerful lens display of the iPhone 14 series presents a brand-new interpretation of Peking Opera in an unexpected way through the capture of color, movement, and charm.

The film tells the story of a young man in a troupe who, when faced with various challenges such as the changing times and the disintegration of the troupe, finally overcomes the difficulties and realizes his dream stage with his blood and perseverance. The powerful imaging system of the iPhone 14 Pro, with its new sports mode, upgraded movie effect mode, and excellent low-light shooting capabilities, fully demonstrates the light and shadow changes on the stage and the wonderful martial arts of the actors. Regarding the application of the iPhone 14 Pro series in shooting, Pengfei said: “In the “four skills” of Peking Opera – singing, reciting and hitting, “fighting” is a very exciting part, and the sports mode can quickly and smoothly capture The breath of the actors when performing action scenes. The change in depth of field makes the characters stand out, which helps the audience to be more integrated into the plot.” Luo Dong also said: “The low-light shooting ability of the iPhone 14 Pro has been greatly improved, whether it is From light and dark to dark and bright, or from the front to the back of the stage, the color performance and the details of the characters under different light sources are in place. The upgraded movie effect mode has become more effective in terms of perspective changes and focus switching. Humanized. And it now supports 4K 24 fps video shooting, which fully meets the professional needs of the film industry.”