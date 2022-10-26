Los Angeles-based artist Joshua Vides uses his signature black-and-white pen and ink to apply seemingly scribbled black-and-white printed lines to all objects around him from a comic 2D perspective, reshaping objects and spaces in reality. The units include Google, Mercedes Benz, BMW, FENDI, Nike, Converse, New Balance and other brands, and exhibitions are held at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.

This time, the art platform APPortfolio once again teamed up with Joshua Vides to create a limited-edition giant sculpture inspired by the classic character Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s Pixar classic animated film “Toy Story”. Joshua Vides, with his consistent black and white marker-style painting style, meticulously restored Buzz Lightyear’s shape, depicting the entire Alpha space suit and wings, while injecting very interesting character expressions into the sculpture.

The “Joshua Vides Buzz Lightyear” sculpture artwork will be available in 30cm and 100cm versions. The 30cm version is limited to 300 pieces and will be sold exclusively in Macau from October 28, priced at HK$6,800 (approximately RMB 6,300). The 100cm giant version, limited to only 50 pieces, will be open for lottery at the APPortfolio website store from November 4th, with a price of HK$98,000 (about 91,000 RMB).