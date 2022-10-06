Home Entertainment APPortfolio Teams Up with Toy Story and Joshua Vides to Create Limited Edition Black and White Buzz Lightyear Giant Sculpture
APPortfolio, an internationally renowned art organization, announced the launch of a new three-way joint project this month, teaming up with the well-known Los Angeles visual artist Joshua Vides to reinterpret the well-known character “Buzz Lightyear” in Disney’s classic animated film “Toy Story”, creating a limited edition black and white color scheme Buzz Lightyear giant sculpture.

Los Angeles-born artist Joshua Vides has become a sought-after co-creator in the fields of fashion, art and international brands with his renowned 2D style. The creative goal of this collaboration has shifted from the objects that actually exist in reality to the well-known animated character of “Toy Story” – Buzz Lightyear. For the first time, “black and white” is used as the main color tone, with his consistent black and white marker pen painting. Style, carefully restored Buzz Lightyear’s shape, more detailed depiction of the entire set of Alpha space suit and wings, also injected very interesting character expressions into the sculpture, the character’s eyebrows and smiles are very eye-catching.

The “Joshua Vides Buzz Lightyear” sculpture artwork will be available in 30cm and 100cm versions. The 30cm version will be limited to 300 pieces. It will be sold exclusively at the newly opened ARTELLI store in Macau from October 28, priced at HK$6,800. ;The 100cm giant version is limited to 50 pieces. It will be open for lottery at the APPortfolio website store from November 4th. The price is HKD 98,000. It is worth mentioning that this time, the service of sending to Taiwan is specially provided. Taiwan readers please kindly pay attention to.

