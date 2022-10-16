Shen Yun’s early program: Qiang Dance (produced in 2012). (Image source: Video screenshot)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror websites.

Here is an introduction to one of the original works of Chinese classical dance performed by the Shen Yun Performing Arts Troupe in 2012:Qiang dance“. The distant mountains are like Dai, a bay of clear water, green bananas, and golden wheat fields. The Qiang girls living in southwest China wear yellow clothes and green skirts, and step on the cheerful and smooth music. The simplicity and innocence of an ancient nation.

How do the Qiang people perform their dance?

In different ancient books in China, there are records that Dayu was a Western Qiang. It can be said that the Qiang people are the same age as the Huaxia people. In the Han Dynasty, the Qiang people used to have a large population and were widely distributed in the Central Plains. The Qiang people who entered the Central Plains were all integrated with the Han people. The Qiang people living in Sichuan still maintain the cultural customs of the ancient Qiang people.

The folk dances of the Qiang people can be roughly divided into three types: self-entertainment, sacrificial and ritualistic. The main forms are: salang, xibuqi, sheepskin drum and so on.

“Salang” is danced on traditional national festivals, major gatherings, celebrations of harvest, or weddings, funerals, and weddings. Its manifestations are male in front of female in back, arranged in an arc, with arms stepping on the song, dancing around the fire indoors or in the courtyard, usually without musical instrument accompaniment, the dancers sing and dance, or coordinate with the sound of shouting and stepping on the ground. Performance. “Salang” has the characteristics of cheerful jumping. Its style is formed by the brisk jumping of the legs, the axial rotation of the upper body, and the unique posture of topping and swinging the hips in different directions.

appreciate:Qiang Dance (produced in 2012)

About Shen Yun Performing Arts

New York-based Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world‘s premier Chinese classical dance and classical music troupe. Over the years, Shen Yun has absorbed and cultivated many of the world‘s top artists, revitalizing and promoting the real, almost vanished traditional Chinese culture in the form of classical art.

From the ancient times of the Three Sovereigns and Five Emperors to the magnificent Tang Dynasty, from the prosperity of the Song Dynasty to the elegance of the Qing Dynasty, the five thousand years of Chinese civilization has a long history. This is a picture full of myths, legends and heroic epics – courage and sacrifice, integrity and loyalty, kindness and virtue, the story of the stars is the inheritance of five thousand civilizations.

In ancient China, it was called “Shenzhou”, and people and gods used to be together on this land. Music, medicine, calligraphy, clothing, characters… God has passed on the rich culture to the people here. For thousands of years, the beliefs of Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism have been the foundation of society. The Son of Heaven ruled in accordance with Heaven, and the people respected Heaven, believed in God, and valued virtue and did good deeds.

Unfortunately……

Over the past few decades, the CCP regime has regarded the traditional culture of reverence for the heaven and the virtue as a threat to its existence, and through political movements such as the Cultural Revolution, the traditional beliefs have been systematically uprooted and the legacy of five thousand years of divinely-inherited culture has been eliminated. Nearly destroyed.

In 2006, a group of top Chinese traditional artists came to New York with the same desire: to revive the true Chinese divine culture and promote it all over the world. And just like that, Shen Yun was born.

Every season, we present a new set of programs in top theaters around the world, such as Lincoln Center in New York, Kennedy Center in Washington DC, London Coliseum; our Symphony Orchestra has performed at Carnegie Hall.

Millions of live audience members, including the most famous actors, top fashion designers, government officials, royals, and celebrities have all attended Shen Yun’s pomp. We look forward to seeing you too.

