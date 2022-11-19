Original title: Appreciation of foreign comics

【Serbia】Stankovic

The newly designed special bus for beach tourism can not only carry passengers, but also carry “goods” by hanging. It saves energy and is convenient for consumers to use. Such creative products will be popularized soon.

【Germany】Valery

This is a hand-painted version of the cartoon “Tom and Jerry”, how similar is the plot? Wow, the mouse’s emotional performance will make everyone cry when they hear it, and the cat won’t be rough anymore.

【Iran】Dast Mohamad

The old couple are like children, often stumbling over little things… Look, although they are asleep, they are still arguing about the removed dentures.

【Turkey】Karokin

Mobile phones have become “treasures in hand”, and people are “reading” anytime, anywhere. Suddenly people found that a girl among the bow-headed tribe was concentrating on studying, which became a “scene” in the city!

【Ukraine】Kazanevsky

Reading can guide people to think and give birth to deep imagination. It calls reason to return to the anxious group, and the flames of war disappear invisible.

