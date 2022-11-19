Home Entertainment Appreciation of foreign comics-Entertainment-中工网
Entertainment

Appreciation of foreign comics-Entertainment-中工网

by admin
Appreciation of foreign comics-Entertainment-中工网

Original title: Appreciation of foreign comics

【Serbia】Stankovic

The newly designed special bus for beach tourism can not only carry passengers, but also carry “goods” by hanging. It saves energy and is convenient for consumers to use. Such creative products will be popularized soon.

【Germany】Valery

This is a hand-painted version of the cartoon “Tom and Jerry”, how similar is the plot? Wow, the mouse’s emotional performance will make everyone cry when they hear it, and the cat won’t be rough anymore.

【Iran】Dast Mohamad

The old couple are like children, often stumbling over little things… Look, although they are asleep, they are still arguing about the removed dentures.

【Turkey】Karokin

Mobile phones have become “treasures in hand”, and people are “reading” anytime, anywhere. Suddenly people found that a girl among the bow-headed tribe was concentrating on studying, which became a “scene” in the city!

【Ukraine】Kazanevsky

Reading can guide people to think and give birth to deep imagination. It calls reason to return to the anxious group, and the flames of war disappear invisible.

Xu Jin contributed and commented

See also  The list of snail awards at the 2nd New Era International Television Festival announced: Chen Daoming, Li Xuejian, Tang Guoqiang and other awards_CCP_TV_Works

You may also like

The first trailer of the movie version of...

New album lyrics not enough attention? Flow not...

Edgar Plains trendy art exhibition opens “Little Basketball...

TME live officially announces the re-screening of Andy...

Quentin Tarantino Declares Modern Times One of the...

“Avatar 2” is about to be released in...

Mathematics Ph.D. “If You Are the One” blind...

Pixar’s new original animated feature film “Crazy Elemental...

Director Lai Shengchuan, Huang Shengyi and Zhao Xiaosu...

The police responded to the missing child incident...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy