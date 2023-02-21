Haydn andbeethoven、Mozartthese twomusicGiants, collectively known asviennaAn outstanding representative of classical music. (Image source: Look at China Composite Map)

The true meaning of art is to make people happy, to inspire and empower people. ——Joseph‧Haydn（Joseph Haydn）

Haydn is another great instrumental composer after Bach, and together with Beethoven and Mozart, two music giants, he is jointly hailed as an outstanding representative of the Vienna Classical School.

If Beethoven is the lily in the mountains, then Haydn is the apricot in the spring rain. Compared with Beethoven’s dramatic and majestic momentum, Haydn’s works are much duller. When you are young, you may not feel the elegance of Haydn, but one day after middle age, Haydn’s melody may catch your heartstrings, just like old wine, getting better and better with age.

music loving family

Haydn was born in a family of wheelwrights on the border between Austria and Hungary. From a young age, Haydn often got together with his family to play or sing together, and the family was full of musical atmosphere. At the age of 6, his uncle Frank took him to Hamburg to study music.

At the age of 27, Haydn was employed as the music director of Prince Estelhaci of Hungary. During his more than 30 years as court musician, he created a large number of musical works.

Father of Symphony and String Quartet

Haydn is known as the “Father of the Symphony” and “Father of the String Quartet”.

His music is like a beautiful idyllic poem. Although there is no ups and downs and shocks, but if you taste it carefully, you will find that his music is passionate, elegant, full of joy, happiness, and peaceful atmosphere, which can inspire people. strength.

The piano poet Fu Cong once said that he didn’t start to like Haydn’s music until he was 70 years old when he heard a student play a piece of Haydn’s work and found his music so beautiful.

Haydn’s Humor – “Surprise”

In addition to the passionate and elegant music style, Haydn’s works also have another characteristic, that is, a clever sense of humor, and the music is full of pleasant and unique taste.

Almost all of his well-known works are humorous and joking, such as: “Symphony No. 94 in G Major: Surprise”, “Symphony No. 45 in F-sharp Minor: Farewell”, and even Even the “Toy Symphony” written by Mozart’s father was considered Haydn’s work for a long time because of the rationality of the story and the sense of humor of the music.

It is said that when Haydn was directing the orchestra, some nobles often dozed off during the performance. Haydn wanted to play a joke on them, so he wrote a new work “Surprise”.

The tone of this symphony was very soft at the beginning, but it suddenly burst into a tune like thunder and lightning, accompanied by the sound of drums like cannons, which woke up the sleeping nobles. That’s the end of it, the brakes are fun.

Find a holiday afternoon, you might as well try to listen to Haydn’s music, maybe it will bring you unexpected surprises!

