April closed with 34,311 patented vehicles

April closed with 34,311 patented vehicles

The number of patented vehicles during April amounted to 34,311 units, which shows a year-on-year rise of 7.7% since in April 2022 31,866 units had been registered, reported the Association of Automotive Dealers (Acara).

«We continue with good figures in April, which confirms a good start to the year with positive year-on-year growth and it shows that, beyond this complex situation, the sector is managing to channel this search to preserve value with the possibility of enjoying the acquired good”, affirmed the president of Acara, Ricardo Salomé.

The report also highlighted that if the comparison is against March, there is a 14% drop, since 39,881 had been patented the previous month, although with four fewer business days in April than March 22.

Peugeot 208, the second most patented vehicle in Argentina in April 2023.

However, if the daily average of operations is observed, the 1,907 units of April exceed that of March (which had 1,813 daily patentings).

The Fiat Cronos led April sales with 3,470 patented units, closely followed by the Peugeot 208, with 3,386 units and the Toyota Hilux pickup completed the podium, with 2,368 units sold.

Accumulated annual growth 11.6%

Thus, in the cumulative four months of the year, 155,069 units were patented, 11.6% more than in the same period of 2022, in which 139,002 vehicles had been registered.

“So that this trend does not stop,” added Salomé, The most important thing is to continue matching the available models, mostly of national origin, to the purchase intention of customers.

It was also highlighted that the production of the factories is accompanying the growing supply of national models, which today exceed 60% of the market, which “gives the idea that this trend will continue during the remainder of the year, beyond exchange and electoral issues,” the leader completed.


