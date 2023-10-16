ApritiModa, 100 Italian companies reveal the secrets of Made in Italy

Listen to the audio version of the article

There are one hundred Italian companies that will open the doors of their factories, their ateliers and their museums on October 21st and 22nd in the name of a more “participatory” fashion, open to students, customers or simple enthusiasts. The new edition of ApritiModa will be held next weekend, a project conceived in 2017 (with only 14 companies) by the journalist Cinzia Sasso and sponsored by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, the Municipality of Milan, Fai Fondo per l’Ambiente Italiano, and Altagamma Foundation.

Companies from all over Italy, different in activity, history and size, are participating: Armani, Dolce&Gabbana, Loro Piana, Zegna, Herno, Fratelli Rossetti, but also the new entries Otb Group and Fila; small workshops such as Pino Grasso Ricami, Gallia&Peter Cappelli, the Maglia artisan umbrella factory, the Omega glove maker of Naples, and institutions between fashion and culture such as the Teatro alla Scala Laboratories, Cittadellarte Fondazione Pistoletto or the Textile and Copper Museum in Isili ( South Sardinia) and the Civic Museum of Straw in Signa (Florence).

The event, free and open to all, was created with the aim of involving ordinary citizens in a world usually the prerogative of a few professionals. Thus enhancing the uniqueness of Made in Italy. The 2023 edition is dedicated to Italian sports fashion: for the first time, the public will have the opportunity to discover the synergies between fashion and sport while also looking at the opportunity represented by the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

Among the new entries is Otb: the group founded by Renzo Rosso will open on Saturday 21 October – with a guided tour – the Staff International headquarters in Noventa Vicentina where the creations of some brands are designed and produced including Maison Margiela, Marni and Jil Sander. Also new is the participation of Fila which will make the archive of the FILA Museum Foundation in Biella accessible to visitors, normally not accessible to the public, the catalogues, original slides, preparatory sketches, sketches, videos and over 40 thousand pieces from the collections are preserved Fila, from the brand’s beginnings in 1911 to the present day.

Visits can be booked on the website https://www.apritimoda.it/it/discover

