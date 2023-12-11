Aquaman 2 Director James Wan Visits Chengdu and Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

“Aquaman 2” Director James Wan Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Story During Visit to Chengdu

Chengdu, China – On December 11th, director James Wan made a special visit to Chengdu to meet with the media and share the behind-the-scenes story of the highly-anticipated film “Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom.” The movie, starring “Aquaman” Jason Momoa, is set to be released domestically on December 20th ahead of North America.

During his visit, James Wan also made a surprise appearance at the IMAX Hall of Chengdu Vientiane City, where the Red Star New Entertainment Theater Group held advance viewing and fan meeting activities. The director interacted with fans, creating a buzz of excitement for the upcoming release.

This marked Wan’s first visit to Chengdu, and he made the most of his time in the city. From exploring the lively Chengdu urban culture in Kuanzhai Alley to experiencing authentic Sichuan hot pot and watching Sichuan Opera performances, Wan fully immersed himself in the local culture. He even had the opportunity to visit giant pandas and expressed that he found inspiration from the beloved animals, hinting that they may make an appearance in his future works.

During his time in Chengdu, Wan also shared his love for the city’s cuisine, noting that the hot pot reminded him of the Sichuan dishes his grandmother used to cook for his family. He also praised Kuanzhai Alley for its lively atmosphere, stating that it was a place where he could find inspiration, especially as a self-proclaimed night owl.

When it comes to “Aquaman 2,” Wan explained that the film will see Aquaman teaming up with his half-brother and former King of Atlantis, Orm, to face a new threat – Black Manta, who has returned with a vengeance. This time, Black Manta has found the legendary Dark Trident and released an ancient evil power, leading to a high-stakes battle for the survival of the world.

Wan also discussed the visual enhancements in “Aquaman 2,” promising an expanded underwater world that even extends to the Antarctic Circle, providing a refreshing experience for the audience.

Speaking of his collaboration with Jason Momoa, Wan revealed the actor’s desire to explore the fatherly side of Aquaman in the film, leading to a unique portrayal of the character’s contrasting identities as a ruler and a parent.

At the fan meeting in Chengdu, Wan opened up about his childhood fears and joked about making a thriller about giant pandas in the future, much to the delight of the enthusiastic audience.

With the release of “Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom” just around the corner, fans can look forward to a thrilling and visually stunning cinematic experience brought to life by director James Wan and an all-star cast.

