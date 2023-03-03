Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Aquarius this Friday, March 3, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

The Voice online horoscope

A Aquarium He is fascinated by the strange, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “give the note”. He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes it is difficult for him to be in the “here and now”. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Friday, March 3

The sweetness of love will make you forget some of your responsibilities. Dangerous dispersion. Focus on your obligations.

aquarium in health

Don’t get carried away by prejudices. Surround yourself with trusted people to meet the deadlines you promised. Seek colleagues, not minions.

aquarius in love

The contradictions come to an end and you reach a certain security in the love bond. You will find the balance sought.

aquarius in the money

Enhance your skills and you will get more income. Be consistent with your treatment of your superiors and take care that what you do is well done.

Aquarium Features

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac.. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.