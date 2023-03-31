Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Aquarius this Friday, March 31, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

The Voice online horoscope

A Aquarium He is fascinated by the strange, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “give the note”. He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes it is difficult for him to be in the “here and now”. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Friday, March 31

Some important person could support you in your projects, so listen to their advice and try to clarify all your doubts.

aquarium in health

It will increase your prestige and popularity in groups of the opposite sex. Several insinuations are coming and you will have to choose.

aquarius in love

It will increase your prestige and popularity in groups of the opposite sex. Several insinuations are coming and you will have to choose.

aquarius in the money

You will have a promotion at work, which also implies a salary increase. But be careful how you invest your money.

Aquarium Features

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac.. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.