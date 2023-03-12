Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Aquarius this Sunday, March 12, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

A Aquarium He is fascinated by the strange, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “give the note”. He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes it is difficult for him to be in the “here and now”. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Sunday March 12

You will perceive an annoying stagnation on the love plane that will affect all areas of your life. Avoid negative energies.

aquarium in health

Do not allow them to invade you, pressure you or make you doubt your qualities as a person. If you’re wrong, it will take time to repair the damage.

aquarius in love

Living together will be routine and dispassionate. A few days away will be very good for them to unpack.

aquarius in the money

If you pay attention, you will avoid difficulties in time. In business matters, use your head, do not be guided by intuition.

Aquarium Features

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac.. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.