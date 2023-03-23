Home Entertainment Aquarius Horoscope for today, Thursday, March 23, 2023: predictions for love, work and health
Aquarius Horoscope for today, Thursday, March 23, 2023: predictions for love, work and health

Aquarius Horoscope for today, Thursday, March 23, 2023: predictions for love, work and health

Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Aquarius this Thursday, March 23, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

  • The Voice online horoscope

A Aquarium He is fascinated by the strange, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “give the note”. He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes it is difficult for him to be in the “here and now”. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Thursday, March 23

You feel between two paths to choose. Both options are tempting. Don’t rush, let time act as your guide.

aquarium in health

Let yourself be guided by intuition and you will promote a growing family well-being. Avoid making promises you can’t keep.

aquarius in love

Besieged by the opposite sex, delicately avoid anyone who might compromise you. Take care, do not establish intimate ties.

aquarius in the money

After arduous days comes a time of relaxed waiting. Soon they will present you with interesting offers.

Aquarium Features

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac.. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

