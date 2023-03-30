Find out the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Aquarius this Thursday, March 30, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

A Aquarium He is fascinated by the strange, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “give the note”. He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes it is difficult for him to be in the “here and now”. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Thursday, March 30

The family will demand much more attention than usual. You will have a strenuous work rhythm, try to be even but measured.

aquarium in health

No matter how comfortable your situation may be, dependency will cost you dearly. Fight to find your place in the world and for your happiness.

aquarius in love

Sharp sensitivity, ideal for art and romance. You will establish a thousand contacts with bohemian or very romantic people.

aquarius in the money

Your cordiality will be very valuable to you at work and your superiors will feel willing to listen to your requirements.

Aquarium Features

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac.. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.