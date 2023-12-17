Arabela Carreras spent more in the Bariloche campaign than all her competitors combined

The severe setback that former governor Arabela Carreras suffered three months ago in her attempt to become mayor of Bariloche was even more exposed when reviewing and comparing the electoral expenses, according to which she invested more in her campaign than the sum of all her competitors.

Carreras competed with the Juntos Somos Río Negro ticket, whose expense report declares disbursements of 14,796,000 pesos. Far behind, he was left in second place lto the faction of Peronism enrolled in Nos Une Río Negro, with Ramon Chiocconi as a candidate, who spent 4,214,700 pesos. The election was won by the current mayor Walter Cortesof the Union and Liberty Party, who declared expenses of 2,020,000 pesos.

Blocked his chance to go for re-election in the province, Carreras bet all his political capital on the candidacy for mayor of this city and it did not go well. Another possible reading of the returns presented in the post-election is the one that arises from crossing the volume of party disbursement in each case with the votes harvested. There the impact is more eloquent.

Carreras obtained 10,111 votes (a meager 15.2% of the total) and each one cost him 1,463 pesos. The same equation was much more favorable for Cortés because he won the election with 12,977 votes (19.6%) and ended up investing barely 155 pesos per voter.

The elections were held on September 3 and against most predictions, the then governor was unable to become mayor of Bariloche. On the streets and also in the media it was noted that her publicity was by far the largest. That impression was confirmed by the campaign economic reports received by the Municipal Electoral Board.

Of the 12 parties and alliances that competed in the elections, a total of 11 presented them in a timely manner (60 days is the deadline) and only Unidad Popular was missing, whose candidate for mayor was Luis Suero. The Board explained that he most likely surrendered at the Electoral Court in Viedma, but did not do so in Bariloche.

The requirement for accounting reporting is regulated in the Municipal Electoral Code, but the Board does not have the power to sanction non-compliance. The risk that political groups run is different if they do not remove the posters and street parades within 30 days after the election, since in that case they may be fined by the Inspection Secretariat.

One by one, the expenses of the parties

According to reports, the Carreras campaign topped the spending table with 14.79 million pesos, followed by Chiocconi with 4.21 million, Andrea Galaverna (Including Bariloche) with 2.05 million and Walter Cortés with 2.02 million.

Below the list appears the UCR with Marcelo Ponce as candidate (who finished last) with 675,000 pesos, Carlos Aristegui (Together for Change) with 614,000 pesos, Facundo Blanco Villalba (Primero Río Negro) with 595,000, Norberto Rodríguez (Neighborhood Participation) with 552,000, Armando Aligia (Left Front and Workers Unity) with 530,000, Lihue Bariggi (Seamos Futuro) with 325,000 and Pablo Chamatrópulos (Sumamos por Bariloche) with 303,000 pesos.

Disproportionate expenses

The striking fact is that Carreras’ spending exceeds by almost 3 million pesos what the other 10 candidates accumulated together. An asymmetry of resources that did not even remotely translate into the ballot boxes.

The average investment per voter also accounts for the different economic capabilities of each political force. Each vote cost the JSRN candidate 1,463 pesos. Nor did the radical Marcelo Ponce (680 pesos per vote) or the Peronist Ramón Chiocconi (674 pesos per vote) have a favorable equation. Andrea Galaverna, the candidate nominated by other factions of Peronism, paid 304 pesos per vote.

The winner of the elections, Walter Cortés, spent only 155 pesos for each vote garnered. And others with worse results had a similar average expense. Aristegui (JxC) invested 122 pesos per vote and Blanco Villalba (Primero Río Negro) 138 pesos per vote.

Poorer in relation to spending was the electoral performance of the Left Front, which invested an average of 521 pesos per vote in the municipal campaign. While for the neighborhood member Norberto Rodríguez (Pave), each vote required 369 pesos.

The cheapest campaigns were those of former councilor Pablo Chamatrópulos (Sumamos), at a rate of 109 pesos per vote, and that of Lihue Bariggi (Seamos Futuro): 11 pesos/vote.

What did they spend on?

The bulk of the expense in all cases was brochures, the making of posters, the hiring of advertisements on television, radio, print and digital media. Racing, for example, spent 3.6 million pesos on television alone. Furthermore, in his surrender it appears 1,160,000 pesos for a locro (without invoices to prove it) and 500 thousand for “canvas printing.”

The details and documentation presented by each party are very uneven, but some singularities appear, such as the “75,421 pesos in refreshments/meetings” that Seamos Futuro declared and the 3 million pesos in “network advertising” spent by Nos Une Río Negroaround 70% of your budget.

The folders were not governed by the same criteria. That of Nos Une Rio Negro was one of the most complete, since they even added a copy of the DNI and proof of bank transfers of each contributor. The surrender of radicalism was also very punctilious and bulky.

On the other hand, the PUL omitted any details, Sumamos por Bariloche does not have details of the income and the Left Front also offers very limited information.

The origin of the money for the Bariloche campaign

Although the regulation is not very specific, political parties are obliged not only to report and justify electoral spending but also to identify the contributions received for the campaign fund. Some add the certification of a licensed accountant, almost as a balance sheet. Others avoid this formality, without major consequences.

In a huge percentage all parties declared having been nourished by personal donations (not from companies or organizations) and a good part of that money came from the pockets of the candidates themselves or other party leaders.

The list of contributors to the Carreras campaign includes, for example, the current national deputy Agustín Domingo with 400 thousand pesos, the Secretary of Tourism of Río Negro Marcos Barberis with 200 thousand, the tourism businessman and former president of Tren Rionegrino Daniel García with 600 thousand, Ignacio Menegozzi with 400 thousand, Fabián Zampini (Carreras’ husband) with 600 thousand, the manager of the Chamber of Commerce Claudio Cabaleiro with 600 thousand, the councilor candidates Juan Pablo Ferrari with 200 thousand and Glenda Cohen with 100 thousand, the businessman Enrique Vitale with 500 thousand and also the tourism firm Patagonia Active with 600 thousand pesos.

Chiocconi was the main contributor to his own campaign for mayor with 500 thousand pesos and behind him also appear other political leaders such as Tolkeyén Autelitano, Ana Marks, Laura de la Rosa and Joaquín Collazo.

In the PUL declaration (whose submission is just a couple of pages, without any supporting documentation) the main contributors are Mayor Cortés with 450 thousand pesos, the president of the Deliberative Council Gerardo del Río with the same figure. The lawyer Martín Domínguez with 375 thousand, the leader of the commercial union Alberto Arabarco with 30 thousand, the elected member of the Comptroller Court Esteban Romero with 370 thousand and the transport businessman and elected councilor Tomás Hercigonja with 200 thousand.

The most curious references are those of Together for Change, which had as its campaign fund a sum of 614 thousand pesos, contributed entirely by the candidate for mayor Carlos Aristegui. The Left Front declares contributions “in kind” (for posters and posters) and party contributions such as that of the PO for 150 thousand pesos. Radicalism is also one of the only ones that, along with personal contributions, identified a modest aggregate of 12,500 pesos as “party funds.”





