Aracely Arámbula celebrates the 15th birthday of her son Daniel with Luis Miguel

Aracely Arámbula celebrates the 15th birthday of her son Daniel, with a heartfelt message and a video shared on social media. The actress and singer expressed her gratitude for her son’s life and wished him a future filled with love and treasured moments with his family and friends.

Despite the conflicts and disagreements she has with ex-partner Luis Miguel, Arámbula remains thankful for the lives of her two children, both fruits of her romance with the singer. She also celebrated the joy of Christmas and the birth of her second child in December.

The 48-year-old expressed her gratitude and wished Daniel a life full of love and treasured moments with his family and friends. She also thanked her fans for a special video that made her very emotional, and expressed her love and blessings for her son.

Aracely Arámbula’s relationship with Luis Miguel began in 2005 and ended in 2009. In January, her first-born son with the singer will celebrate his 17th birthday.

