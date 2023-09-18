Aracely Arámbula Exposes Truth About Luis Miguel and Their Children

Mexican actress and singer Aracely Arámbula has spoken out about her former partner, singer Luis Miguel. Arámbula, who shares two children with the famous musician, addressed rumors that she prevented her children from seeing their father during an interview at the red carpet of the play ‘Vaselina Timbiriche’ in Mexico City on September 17.

In response to reports that she had made it a condition for her presence at meetings with Miguel, Arámbula vehemently denied these claims, calling them a “total lie.” She argued that she has always allowed her children to see their father and that the statement about her presence being a requirement was false.

Arámbula further expressed her lack of interest in seeing Miguel, confessing, “To begin with, right now I’m not interested in seeing (Luis Miguel’s) face because I don’t like him very much.” This is the first time the actress has publicly expressed her feelings towards Miguel since their relationship ended, as well as since she filed a legal dispute against him for child support.

The actress also emphasized that her children are now 16 and 14 years old, and no longer require her presence during visits with their father. She urged Miguel to take the initiative to seek out his children instead of expecting them to come to him.

Arámbula concluded her remarks by hoping that Miguel would prioritize his children and be present in their lives, saying, “I hope his heart is big enough for his children, just as the sun rises, almost as big as his ego.”

The interview comes after Arámbula was spotted attending a concert that Miguel performed on September 15 in Las Vegas. She was accompanied by her fiancé, Danilo Díaz, as well as Alejandro Basteri, Miguel’s brother.

The relationship between Miguel and his children has been a subject of public interest for many years. While his daughter with Stephanie Salas, Michelle Salas, has publicly maintained a reserved stance regarding her father, reports have suggested a distance between them. It has been speculated that Arámbula played a role in reconciling Miguel with his daughter.

In a recent interview on the morning show Despierta América, Arámbula further commented on the situation, revealing that the children themselves are not interested in seeing their father. She stressed that the responsibility lies with Miguel to prioritize his relationship with his children.

The complex relationships in Miguel’s personal life, particularly with his children, have been a hot topic of discussion. The singer has had children with both Stephanie Salas and Arámbula, and these relationships have faced numerous challenges over the years. The ongoing tension and public scrutiny of these relationships continue to captivate audiences.

