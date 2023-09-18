Aracely Arámbula Opens Up About Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas’ Courtship

Aracely Arámbula Surprises with Statements about Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas’ Courtship

Aracely Arámbula, the well-known actress, has recently made surprising statements regarding the courtship of Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas. Not holding back, Arámbula openly discussed various topics surrounding Luis Miguel, including her opinion about his new relationship.

When questioned about the situation, Arámbula responded, “No comments because she is our comadre. Now we really know the mother-bride well. I believe that everyone knows what is right and what is wrong.” This suggests that Arámbula chooses to remain neutral and non-judgmental about the situation.

Arámbula admitted to having no communication with Paloma Cuevas; however, she shared her children’s reaction upon learning that Luis Miguel lives with his children but not with them. She said, “There is no communication, imagine! Not because of me, eh, she hasn’t spoken to me, but I know her very well, yes she is my comadre. She was at the baptismal font holding my son. She was godmother for Enrique Ponce, because (he) is Luis’s friend.”

Concerning her children’s perspective, Arámbula revealed, “My children did say, ‘Mom, why did my dad go pick up this lady’s daughters?’ And I told them, well, they are our friends’ daughters, and they are not to blame for anything. They didn’t get angry. They just said, ‘Wow, why do you go there and you don’t come to my school?'”

Continuing the conversation about her children’s relationship with their father, Arámbula said, “Aracely said that it has been a topic that she has talked about with her children. However, apparently, they don’t want to see him: ‘Do you want to see your dad?’ (She asked them). Right now, they are not interested either because he has to earn that love. I am a pro-family person, that everyone is in harmony, that we are well, but oh well.”

Arámbula made it clear that she doesn’t mind that Luis Miguel lives with Paloma Cuevas’ children. However, she did send him a message, stating, “My friend Enrique Ponce’s children, how good (that he sees them). They are not to blame, but let him take care of his own.”

It is evident that this courtship has caused public interest, as people are eager to know more about the relationship dynamics between Luis Miguel, Paloma Cuevas, and Arámbula. While Arámbula remains reserved and focused on her children’s well-being, the public eagerly awaits further developments in this highly discussed situation.

[Publication Date: 2023/09/18 | Time: 10:15H. | Source: Web Editorial]

