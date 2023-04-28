Arauco wind farm expands to solar energy

The company Parque Eólico Arauco (PEA) announced that will add new stages to the development of wind energy and will add its first solar park. Thus, it will become the first hybrid park in the country. On the other hand, the firm works together with the province’s Secretary of Energy to Stimulate the development of Distributed Generation and electrical self-supply in isolated communities.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The expansion of the development that began in 2022 will continue in a sustained manner for the next few years. In detail, they will add the second stage of PEA III, a new PEA IV wind farm and the construction of the first Solar Arauco I park.

100% of the firm’s shares belong to the government of La Rioja, generating profits for its shareholder to reuse in works of a social nature. The wind farm is located about 115 kilometers from the capital of the province. Currently, generates 150 MW of energy power.

The president of the PEA, Ariel Parmigiani, explained that “the Arauco Sapem Wind Farm was created in 2009, as an initiative of the government of La Rioja and the National Government. Enarsa (Energía Argentina SA) formed the new company that Its objective was to start the first large-scale parks in Argentina”.

Regarding the energy power it generates, the referent stated that “currently the Wind Farm has 220 megabytes of wind energy in operation and next year we will be incorporating 180 megabytes (MW) more, so we would become a 400 MW wind and solar power plant, plus hybrid parks”.

the wind farm It covers some 17,000 hectares in which there are hydraulic works of electrical infrastructure and environmental preservation works. As reported by the company, the park generates more than 3,000 jobs specialized in renewable energies since 2020.

On the other hand, the firm created a company dedicated to the study and generation of renewable energies as hydrogen, lithium and biomass. Parmigiani explained that “we created the state company Kallpa Sapem with the purpose of seek alternatives to our current renewable energy generation and respond to continuous growth, seeking to be at the forefront of new technologies.

The commitment to the development of Distributed Generation

The PEA firm together with the province’s Secretary of Energy managed a project that seeks Motivate the community to become generator users of the energy they consume. For this they launched lines of credit.

In this regard, the head of the PEA Technology area, Pablo Noriega, expressed about the initiative that “normally the consumption that we use for homes, commercials, for farms, is given by a central that is who distributes it. This concept comes to change these points alreadyYou will acquire the possibility of generating energy at a nearby point and from a natural source«.

Regarding financing, “what we also do is work together with other state articulators, that is, the Secretary of Energy, the Rioja bank, Folgapar, and with the CFI (Federal Investment Council) to be able to bring a line closer to the community of credit that can absorb up to 80% of an investment of this type”, he detailed.

“We are one of the last countries in terms of the development of distributed energy in the world and given the potential that Argentina has in the north as a center of solar and wind energy, it is a very big waste not to advance in a good development of distributed energy that helps all families to reduce the costs of the electricity bill and strengthen the use of renewable energies and the fight against climate change”, Parmigiani noted.

Projects in isolated communities of La Rioja

The Casa Pintada locality, in the extreme west of the province, has a population of six families and four public dependencies to which is supplied with 100% renewable energy. It has a centralized photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage plant with a capacity of 42.6 kWh and an autonomy of 2 days if there is a total absence of the sun.

In the town of Potrero Grande, the photovoltaic solar power plant that bears the name of the town began to operate in August 2021. It has a storage capacity of 99.5 kWh of energy and an autonomy of 2 days with total absence of the sun.. 74 photovoltaic panels were installed. It supplies energy to 17 families, together with five public dependencies.

On the other hand, the “Vista Larga” farm, 60 kilometers from the provincial capital, seeks to “join efforts to sustainably produce more than 1,000 hectares of the main crops in La Rioja“, they marked from PEA. It has 144 panels and is committed to installing efficient irrigation systems and thus being able to obtain the crops that characterize the area.

At the Mother and Child Hospital, they work in the Self-production of Biogas through organic waste. The project consists of the development of two GEA BIO 2.6 M3 plants, which together will be able to pto process the 50 kilograms of daily organic waste one of the main hospitals in the province.



