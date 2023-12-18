Arcangel Engages in Feud with Anuel AA: Social Media Erupts

Puerto Rican Singer Arcangel Responds to Anuel AA’s Tiraera

On Sunday, December 17th, Puerto Rican singer Arcangel took to social media to respond to the tiraera (a song meant to verbally attack another person) from his compatriot Anuel AA, with whom he has been feuding for some time.

In a video posted on social networks, Arcangel strongly attacked Anuel, even going as far as to claim that he was “smoking” one of the artist’s shirts. Additionally, he can be seen in the clip shaking a bottle to symbolize that his rival is still a newcomer in the music industry.

Despite reports of their struggle, it wasn’t confirmed until December 9th when Anuel boasted on social media about selling out a performance in Washington. Arcangel also typically stirs up controversy around Christmas, but this time he went even further with several phrases against his compatriot.

In a recent interview with Molusco TV, Arcangel further detailed the feud with Anuel, describing him as envious despite also being successful in the world of urban music.

Before this clash, Arcangel acknowledged that reggaeton is one of the poorest musical genres but added that it doesn’t require the same level of musical skill as other types of music. “In reggaeton, if you talk and move well, you don’t even have to do that anymore, if you dress like a bastard, you have food in reggaeton,” he said in an interview on YouTube.

The beef between Arcangel and Anuel has captivated the entertainment world and fans are eagerly awaiting the next move in this ongoing feud.