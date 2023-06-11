Home » Arcangelo takes Belmont; Castellano achieves second victory in this Triple Crown
by admin
NEW YORK (AP) — Ridden by Javier Castellano, Arcangelo took the lead at the start of the stretch and won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, making Jena Antonucci the first female trainer to win the race in her 155-year career. history.

After the horse crossed the finish line, Antonucci leaned back in his saddle. He kissed the horse on the nose as he returned to the area in front of the winner’s circle.

Argangelo finished the 1.5-mile race in 2 minutes, 29.23 seconds. He won by a length and a half from Fotre, the favourite. Tapit Trice placed third.

“I give all the credit to the horse,” said Venezuelan jockey Castellano, who rode Mage, the winning horse in this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Said colt did not race at Belmont, allowing Castellano to compete with Arcangelo.

“This is a wonderful horse. I am very happy for her”, added the rider, referring to Antonucci. “She is really an excellent woman and trainer.”

The victory struck a positive note in a Triple Crown marred by horse deaths at Churchill Downs during the weeks leading up to the Kentucky Derby. Another occurred on Preakness day

It capped a week in which it was uncertain whether the race could take place at Belmont, given poor air quality as a result of the wildfires in Canada.

Conditions improved on Friday, averting a suspension that seemed imminent

