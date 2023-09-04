Home » ARCH by ROARINGWILD x ARMPAL Collaboration: Exploring Industrial Innovation in Fashion
ARCH by ROARINGWILD x ARMPAL Collaboration: Exploring Industrial Innovation in Fashion

ARCH by ROARINGWILD x ARMPAL Collaboration: Exploring Industrial Innovation in Fashion

Roaringwild Celebrates First Anniversary with New Clothing Line Collaboration

Guangzhou, China – In celebration of the first anniversary of the launch of the branch line ARCH, Roaringwild has joined forces with young creators in various fields to interpret the lives and ideas of the new generation of young people. The brand recently released the ARCH by Roaringwild x ARMPAL joint series, inspired by Ruiyou ARMPAL’s assembled mechanical armor “DESTROYERjr.”

The collaboration extracts the structural geometry of the assembled mechanical armor and reinterprets it in the form of clothing pieces. The composition of the parts version is showcased through contrasting lines of different colors, distinguishing the line sense of the clothing itself and the panel structure. The gray fried snowflake fabric imitates the texture of cement and wood, adding a unique touch to the designs.

Through this joint series, Roaringwild aims to launch a discussion on “industrial innovation” by combining the design language of ARCH with the concept of “concrete-abstract-concrete” in architectural typology. The brand seeks to escape the confines of traditional design and explore new dimensions of expression.

The ARCH by Roaringwild x ARMPAL joint series is now available at the ROARINGWILD Guangzhou Wanlinghui store. Fashion enthusiasts and those interested in unique and innovative designs are encouraged to visit the store and explore this exciting collaboration.

About Roaringwild:
Roaringwild is a renowned fashion brand that specializes in streetwear and creative designs. With a focus on the new generation of young people, the brand aims to push boundaries and challenge traditional fashion norms. Roaringwild is dedicated to collaborating with young creators and introducing fresh perspectives to the industry.

