Research, faces, characters, expressions. The sculptures of Ori ‘O’ and of this Archetype Collection are a symbolic representation of the unconscious and of the dream world, the form of a pre-existing and primordial thought that aspires to go beyond cultural and social differences.

Spazio Recherche opens to art from 24 to 26 March with Archetype collection, an immersive experience between Pop and Underground.

The technique and the material used, manipulated from time to time to conceal its origin, give the sculptures an ever-changing appearance: steel, plaster, brass, wood, stone, etc.

The ironic attitude and the disenchanted gaze distinguish my expressive universe. A world that, nourished by life in the suburbs of the metropolis, draws on everyday life and the “popular” to celebrate its surprising richness.

The more the creative act is lived in alienation from the space-time dimension, the more, in retrospect, I recognize its references to that humanity scattered among my life experiences.

For this reason, I love bringing the characters from the Archetype Collection among people, in highly frequented places in the city, creating temporary and itinerant installations. (Instagram profile Ori ‘O’ | www.instagram.com/art.ori.o). For information: show | [email protected]

Hours | Friday 18.30-22.00 | Saturday 12.00-22.00 | Sunday 12.00-21.00. Entrance | 5 euro + 5 euro TestaccioLab Cultural Association membership. Search Facebook page | www.facebook.com/spaziorecherche/