Following “Crystalized Little Fire Dragon” and “Erosed Pikachu”, American artist Daniel Arsham created the third work in the Pokémon series “Crystalized Jenny Turtle”, Daniel Arsham series held at NANZUKA Art Gallery in Tokyo in 2020 First appeared in the solo exhibition “Kanto Ruins”. This time, the new limited art work “Crystalized Jenny Turtle” to be released by the art platform Archive Editions is a scaled down version of the large “Blue Calcite Crystalized Squirtle” sculpture. Crystallized Jenny Turtle is limited to 500 pieces, made of blue cast resin, 30 cm high and 6.9 kg, and will be packaged in an outer box designed by Daniel Arsham Studio, complete with die-cut foam lining, sealing label and a pair of Archive Editions exclusive white collection care gloves.

Starting from August 2, “Crystalized Jenny Turtle”, “Erosed Pikachu” and “Crystalized Little Fire Dragon” have successively landed in the furniture collection stores in Sanlitun, Beijing, Cabana, Manhe Beijing, and 798 Ullens Contemporary Art. CHOCO1ATE x UCCA Store in the center, PAD 11 and hAo mArket, an art and design home buyer store located in Qianshu, Tianan, Shanghai, will be available for offline sale at CHOCO1ATE x UCCA Store and PAD 11 on August 11, August 12 We will log in to the official channel of Archive Editions at 12:00, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.