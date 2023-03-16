Archspire, Benighted, Psycroptic, Entheos – Tech Trek Europe 2023

03/21/23, only date in Austria, ARENA Vienna big hall, Baumgasse 80, 1030 Vienna

Beginning: 6:30 p.m

Preis: from 28 euros advance booking

Support: Archspire, Entheos, Psycroptic, Benigthed

Finally the time has come! A mega package of extreme tech metal is about to fall over Europe. On March 21st, 2023 it is Vienna’s turn. In the Arena Vienna/Big Hall four big bands of the genre will make sure that everyone’s mouths are open and that the slippers of all technology nerds don’t stay dry.

The event was originally planned for the small hall, but was so popular that the ARENA had to move them to the great hall.

Canadian high-flyers are on board Archspirethe Australian Veterans Psycropticwho have favourited Prog Deather by Entheos and the ones that are already so popular in Vienna Benigthed.

Check out the rest of the tour schedule here:

12.03.23 Paris (FR) The Moulin Rouge Machine

13.03.23 Lyon (FR) CCO

03.15.23 Madrid (ES) Nazca

16.03.23 Barcelona (ES) Vault

17.03.23 Montpellier (FR) Secret Place

03/18/23 Aarau (CH) Kiff

19.03.23 Milan (IT) Legend Club

03/20/23 Munich (DE) Backstage

21.03.23 Vienna (AT) Arena (tickets are available again)

22.03.23 Kosice (SK) Collosseum

23.03.23 Budapest (HU) Analog Music Hall

24.03.23 Prague (CZ) Futurum

25.03.23 Warsaw (PL) Hydrozagadka

26.03.23 Berlin (DE) SO36

28.03.23 Gothenburg (SE) Brewhouse

29.03.23 Stockholm (SE) Slaughter Church

30.03.23 Fredericia (DK) Exercise hall

31.03.23 Hanover (DE) Faust