Archspire, Benighted, Psycroptic, Entheos – Tech Trek Europe 2023
03/21/23, only date in Austria, ARENA Vienna big hall, Baumgasse 80, 1030 Vienna
Beginning: 6:30 p.m
Preis: from 28 euros advance booking, Arena Ticket Shop: HERE
Support: Archspire, Entheos, Psycroptic, Benigthed
Finally the time has come! A mega package of extreme tech metal is about to fall over Europe. On March 21st, 2023 it is Vienna’s turn. In the Arena Vienna/Big Hall four big bands of the genre will make sure that everyone’s mouths are open and that the slippers of all technology nerds don’t stay dry.
The event was originally planned for the small hall, but was so popular that the ARENA had to move them to the great hall.
Canadian high-flyers are on board Archspirethe Australian Veterans Psycropticwho have favourited Prog Deather by Entheos and the ones that are already so popular in Vienna Benigthed.
Check out the rest of the tour schedule here:
12.03.23 Paris (FR) The Moulin Rouge Machine
13.03.23 Lyon (FR) CCO
03.15.23 Madrid (ES) Nazca
16.03.23 Barcelona (ES) Vault
17.03.23 Montpellier (FR) Secret Place
03/18/23 Aarau (CH) Kiff
19.03.23 Milan (IT) Legend Club
03/20/23 Munich (DE) Backstage
21.03.23 Vienna (AT) Arena (tickets are available again)
22.03.23 Kosice (SK) Collosseum
23.03.23 Budapest (HU) Analog Music Hall
24.03.23 Prague (CZ) Futurum
25.03.23 Warsaw (PL) Hydrozagadka
26.03.23 Berlin (DE) SO36
28.03.23 Gothenburg (SE) Brewhouse
29.03.23 Stockholm (SE) Slaughter Church
30.03.23 Fredericia (DK) Exercise hall
31.03.23 Hanover (DE) Faust
