Home Entertainment Archspire, Benighted, Psycroptic and Entheos, Tech Trek Europe 2023 – Announcement
Entertainment

Archspire, Benighted, Psycroptic and Entheos, Tech Trek Europe 2023 – Announcement

by admin
Archspire, Benighted, Psycroptic and Entheos, Tech Trek Europe 2023 – Announcement

Archspire, Benighted, Psycroptic, Entheos – Tech Trek Europe 2023
03/21/23, only date in Austria, ARENA Vienna big hall, Baumgasse 80, 1030 Vienna
Beginning: 6:30 p.m
Preis: from 28 euros advance booking, Arena Ticket Shop: HERE
Support: Archspire, Entheos, Psycroptic, Benigthed

Finally the time has come! A mega package of extreme tech metal is about to fall over Europe. On March 21st, 2023 it is Vienna’s turn. In the Arena Vienna/Big Hall four big bands of the genre will make sure that everyone’s mouths are open and that the slippers of all technology nerds don’t stay dry.

The event was originally planned for the small hall, but was so popular that the ARENA had to move them to the great hall.

Canadian high-flyers are on board Archspirethe Australian Veterans Psycropticwho have favourited Prog Deather by Entheos and the ones that are already so popular in Vienna Benigthed.

Check out the rest of the tour schedule here:
12.03.23 Paris (FR) The Moulin Rouge Machine
13.03.23 Lyon (FR) CCO
03.15.23 Madrid (ES) Nazca
16.03.23 Barcelona (ES) Vault
17.03.23 Montpellier (FR) Secret Place
03/18/23 Aarau (CH) Kiff
19.03.23 Milan (IT) Legend Club
03/20/23 Munich (DE) Backstage
21.03.23 Vienna (AT) Arena (tickets are available again)
22.03.23 Kosice (SK) Collosseum
23.03.23 Budapest (HU) Analog Music Hall
24.03.23 Prague (CZ) Futurum
25.03.23 Warsaw (PL) Hydrozagadka
26.03.23 Berlin (DE) SO36
28.03.23 Gothenburg (SE) Brewhouse
29.03.23 Stockholm (SE) Slaughter Church
30.03.23 Fredericia (DK) Exercise hall
31.03.23 Hanover (DE) Faust

You may also like

DIETH – Debut of David Ellefson’s new band

The New Death Cult – Super Natural

The best places to rent a bike in...

2023/3/11 – New music rolls in from Lecrae,...

Takeover of SM turned into war? HYBE Chairman...

How many billion won can a BTS concert...

The Book Club release ‘Everything I’m Feeling’

My Bestie Essential Oil Roll On, for First...

Pitti Uomo 104, Fendi is the super guest....

Children With Kinesthetic Intelligence: Characteristics and Ways of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy