Arctic Monkeys, Inhaler [24.04.2023: Tips Arena, Linz]

Almost two hours in limbo from timeless class of unmodern anachronisms: The Arctic Monkeys start the next part of their The Car-Tour in the Tips Arena of Linz with the Irish Inhaler als Support Act.

Inhalerthe band of Bono’s son Elijah Hewson, is well received by the audience and ultimately even bathes in a sea of ​​lights: at the first guest performance there is the Arctic Monkeys in Austria for almost a decade so much applause as rarely for a (albeit already very successful) support act.

Subjectively, however, it seems absurd why this is so: The Dubliners sound like an absolutely character-free band Kings of Leon-Imitation, skilfully enriched with latent market The View-Indie flair and consumer-friendly Mona-meets-The1975– edgelessness.

What could have been constructed in 2007 by admittedly solid free riders – relatively well attuned to the long-forgotten roots of the main attraction – but musically it was as innovative and exciting then as it is today, like a worn-out slipper in the mouth of a perfectly styled dog. Inhaler In any case, they play simple, one-dimensional songs, sometimes catchy, mostly random, and always completely unattractive during the first pass, which gives them a rich sound and effective festival morning Radiation as optical decals of imperishable clichés, despite the boring run-of-the-mill substance, just make the audience’s eyes light up – but at least do their job competently without any goodwill.



The sold-out (and at times tantamount to a web of filming smartphones) Tips Arena is populated that evening anyway by an interesting crowd of spectators, because it actually seems to be all-encompassing: it feels like every age group is jumping up, and the large proportion of very young visitors is particularly surprising (or at least doesn’t meet their own expectations at all, which at least the addressed clientele of the youngest two Arctic Monkeys-Albums from 2018 and 2022 whether their stylistic orientation is concerned). How confidently everyone goes along with the text, whether socialized by the indie disco or attracted by the dim lounge, or that even a few people from the audience have to be carried because of any fainting spells, you wouldn’t have expected that in the future must.

Conversely, however, it remains a mystery why so many people stream out of the hall before the encore. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that the initial situation with two doors in the rear area of ​​the hall is just absurd, and after the show, which lasted around one and a half hours, you shouldn’t be in too much of a hurry to get off the premises (especially if you’re still standing in a never-ending queue at the only merch stand).

Whatever the case, the atmosphere is very good. All songs are frenetically celebrated, even if the absolute hits like I Bet That You Look Good on the Dancefloor, Snap Out of It or Do I Wanna Know? does not want to set any real exuberance with the cultivated swaying crowd. As is well known, the balancing act between crooning swish and gripping momentum also leaves a little ambivalence behind, but mostly the timeless anachronism ignites fabulously. So similar to what you know from more recent live recordings, only right there it’s much more immediate.

The few interactions from the stage with the viewers/audiences are pointed, while the good sound of the hall is really convincing above expectations and the staging of the video walls with slow crossfades and zooms in the gritty VHS look is perfect for the band around Alex Turner (as the Serge Gainsbourg lookalike crooner antagonist who fell from the ’70s in a Wes Anderson-directed Columbo film) fits: Aesthetic are the limits of the band, which in their youth was touted as rock’s hottest future stock, and now how a retro memory of pretentious pasts occurs, blurring into pure, serene coolness.

A few minor, probably only subjectively disturbing blemishes (the funky new outfit from Four out of Five can’t keep up with its original studio version any more than the hallucinogenic revision of 505; From the Ritz to the Rubble unfortunately simply abbreviates his appendix symptomatically – and how outstanding it would have been if not only the brilliant one Body Paint would have succumbed to rock excess with every moment, while a gymnast who occasionally had a wrong voice threw kisses at the audience?). All phases of the band’s history are finally balanced quite successfully on tour (although the amplitudes, especially in the crisper pieces, do not produce any extremes).





A retrofuturistic thumping Sculptures of Anything Goes so breaks into the sweaty Brianstorm los, Crying Lightning drags itself sometimes tougher, and Don’t Sit Down ‚Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair is designed heavier than usual before for the addition between There’d Better Be a Mirrorball and R U Mine? takes the disco ball from the ceiling, which has hardly been hidden until then, and puts the sparkling crown on the perm in chic thread for the evening.

Best of all is the second half of the regular set (with a somewhat formulaic opening passage unwinding the usual suspects) in which the (on stage even reinforced to form a septet at times, perfectly coordinated) Monkeys unleash a few surprises: Suck it and See will as well as Fluorescent Adolescent played live again for the first time in nine years (and here even provided with a nice acapella introduction to the romantic smartphone lighter indulgence), which was performed live for the first time in Linz Perfect Sense is simply incredibly beautiful in its airy melancholy, and the one that has returned Star Treatment changes its lyrics to be voiced somewhat irritatingly off track as a psychedelic dream, meanwhile the John Cooper Clark cover I Wanna Be Yours wonderfully decelerated into a minimalist triumphal procession, pushes its cross-generational class over the euphoria of the momentum to a collective longing: the Arctic Monkeys are probably more than ever just a damn phenomenon.

Setlist:

Sculptures of Anything Goes

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Don’t Sit Down ‚Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair

Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?

Four Out of Five

Arabella

Pretty Visitors

From the Ritz to the Rubble

Suck It and See

Perfect Sense

Star Treatment

Fluorescent Adolescent

Do I Wanna Know?

505

I Wanna Be Yours

Body Paint Encore:

There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

R U Mine?

