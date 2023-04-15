ARCTIC RAIN

Unity

(AOR | Melodic Rock) Label: Frontiers Music

Format: (LP)

Release: 27.01.2023

Under a band called ARCTIC RAIN, I imagined a power or symphonic metal band. In the worst case, a Black Metal combo that teaches the penguins to fly with their bawling. In no case did I expect a band, the stadium-ready AOR and Melodic Rock, in the finest manner like FOREIGNER, JOURNEY or to name newer bands, H.E.A.T.ECLIPSE or NESTOR, can be launched. A look at the cover or knowing the previous album “The One” would have thrown my doubts to the wind. The fact and the knowledge that ARCTIC RAIN are signed to the Italian label Frontiers Music would have immediately reduced the Black Metal idea to absurdity.

Like their Swedish compatriots from HEAT or NESTOR, ARCTIC RAIN also churn out one more than catchy song after the other. “Unity” contains 11 tracks that offer everything a melodic heart desires, from rock and ballads to the upcoming anthem. The songs all have something in common – they each have a catchy chorus and catchy melody that makes each one a trusted friend from the first listen. It’s definitely due to the band’s protagonists, Magnus Berglund and singer Tobias Jonsson. Keyboarder and band founder Pete Alpenborg was replaced by Kaspar Dahlqvist, who is in no way inferior to his predecessor when it comes to songwriting. This is how wonderful anthems like “One World“, “Fire In My Eyes”, rockier ones (“Kings Of The Radio”, “Piece Of Mind”) or beautiful ballads like “Believe” or “The Road Goes On” were created. And all this without ever being really cheesy or cheesy.

For fans of the bands mentioned above, or those who already know the debut, a definite must-have! For everyone else, actually, but while you’re at it, then order the first album at the same time. I’ll do the same and I’m sure I won’t regret it.

Tracklist „Unity“:

1. One World

2. Unity

3. Fire In My Eyes

4. Peace Of Mind

5. Laughing In The Rain

6. Believe

7. Out Of Time

8. Kings Of The Radio

9. When We Were Young

10. Time For A Miracle

11. The Road Goes On

Total playing time: 53:21

Band-Links:

ARCTIC RAIN – Unity LineUp: Tobias Jonsson – Vocals Magnus Berglund – Guitars Kaspar Dahlqvist – Keyboards Gert Leaf – Bass Richard Tonyson – Drums 8.5 … Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “ARCTIC RAIN – Unity”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/arcticrain_unity-e1676373983623.jpeg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “8.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “MadMax”

}

}}

The post ARCTIC RAIN – Unity appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

