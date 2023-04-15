Home » ARCTIC RAIN – Unity
Entertainment

ARCTIC RAIN – Unity

by admin
ARCTIC RAIN – Unity

ARCTIC RAIN
Unity
(AOR | Melodic Rock)

Label: Frontiers Music
Format: (LP)

Release: 27.01.2023

Under a band called ARCTIC RAIN, I imagined a power or symphonic metal band. In the worst case, a Black Metal combo that teaches the penguins to fly with their bawling. In no case did I expect a band, the stadium-ready AOR and Melodic Rock, in the finest manner like FOREIGNER, JOURNEY or to name newer bands, H.E.A.T.ECLIPSE or NESTOR, can be launched. A look at the cover or knowing the previous album “The One” would have thrown my doubts to the wind. The fact and the knowledge that ARCTIC RAIN are signed to the Italian label Frontiers Music would have immediately reduced the Black Metal idea to absurdity.

Like their Swedish compatriots from HEAT or NESTOR, ARCTIC RAIN also churn out one more than catchy song after the other. “Unity” contains 11 tracks that offer everything a melodic heart desires, from rock and ballads to the upcoming anthem. The songs all have something in common – they each have a catchy chorus and catchy melody that makes each one a trusted friend from the first listen. It’s definitely due to the band’s protagonists, Magnus Berglund and singer Tobias Jonsson. Keyboarder and band founder Pete Alpenborg was replaced by Kaspar Dahlqvist, who is in no way inferior to his predecessor when it comes to songwriting. This is how wonderful anthems like “One World“, “Fire In My Eyes”, rockier ones (“Kings Of The Radio”, “Piece Of Mind”) or beautiful ballads like “Believe” or “The Road Goes On” were created. And all this without ever being really cheesy or cheesy.

See also  The distribution of domestic online dramas implements a licensing system, and online audio-visual works gradually enter the mainstream vision-China Informatization Homepage China Information Association

For fans of the bands mentioned above, or those who already know the debut, a definite must-have! For everyone else, actually, but while you’re at it, then order the first album at the same time. I’ll do the same and I’m sure I won’t regret it.

Tracklist „Unity“:

1. One World
2. Unity
3. Fire In My Eyes
4. Peace Of Mind
5. Laughing In The Rain
6. Believe
7. Out Of Time
8. Kings Of The Radio
9. When We Were Young
10. Time For A Miracle
11. The Road Goes On
Total playing time: 53:21

Band-Links:

ARCTIC RAIN - UnityARCTIC RAIN - Unity

ARCTIC RAIN - Unity
ARCTIC RAIN – Unity
LineUp:
Tobias Jonsson – Vocals
Magnus Berglund – Guitars
Kaspar Dahlqvist – Keyboards
Gert Leaf – Bass
Richard Tonyson – Drums
8.5
Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “ARCTIC RAIN – Unity”,”image”: [
“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/arcticrain_unity-e1676373983623.jpeg”
],”review”: {
“@type”: “Review”,
“reviewRating”: {
“@type”: “Rating”,
“worstRating”: “0”,
“ratingValue”: “8.5”,
“bestRating”: “10”
},
“author”: {
“@type”: “Person”,
“name”: “MadMax”
}
}}

The post ARCTIC RAIN – Unity appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

Marta & Tricky – When It’s Going Wrong

Nanowar Of Steel / Frozen Crown – Death...

“My World Legend” review: a new evolution of...

Job posting: clerk: in team assistance and funding...

Ryan Adams – Return to Carnegie Hall

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS – Release video for “Empires”

Pam Risourié – Days Of Distortion – Album...

Almost 50 years of experience in university further...

Yi Yang Qianxi’s denim modeling unveiled the new...

Rachika Nayar – Fragments (Expanded)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy