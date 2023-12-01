Are Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao Secretly Married? Recent Photos Spark Speculation

Li Ronghao and Rainie Yang’s Recent Photos Spark Marriage Rumors

Fans of Chinese celebrities Li Ronghao and Rainie Yang are buzzing with speculation after the singers shared recent photos on social media. The photos, posted on the evening of November 30, show the couple standing in front of a low stone wall with a stunning pink-purple sky in the background.

Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice that the shooting angle and background of the two photos were nearly identical, leading many to believe that the couple might be subtly hinting at their marriage. Comments on the photos ranged from “Real couples are sweet” to “Are Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married?”

Rumors of the couple’s relationship have been circulating for years. In September 2015, Li Ronghao confirmed for the first time that he was in a relationship with Rainie Yang, expressing his desire to spend important festivals with her in the future. The couple continued to make headlines in 2017 when Li Ronghao surprised fans by kissing Rainie Yang on stage during his concert. The speculation reached new heights in 2019 when Rainie Yang admitted that she had received a marriage certificate with Li Ronghao, and the two posted photos of their marriage certificates on Weibo.

Most recently, Rainie Yang celebrated Li Ronghao’s birthday by posting a heartwarming photo of the singer interacting with a dog. The photo, shared on social media, further fueled speculation about the couple’s marital status.

While the celebrities themselves have not confirmed their marriage, the recent photos have fans and media outlets speculating about the possibility. For now, the couple continues to share their exciting personal lives with their dedicated fans. Stay tuned for any updates on this developing story.

Source: Minnan Net Comprehensive Sohu Entertainment, Hebei News Network, China News Network

Share this: Facebook

X

