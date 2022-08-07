Article source: Poster Fashion WeChat Official Account

Original title: Now that everyone is pursuing niche fragrances, is there still a real “niche fragrance”?

Author: Poster Editorial Department

Have you noticed that I haven’t talked about perfume for a long time! ?

Just searched in the background, sure enough! In the entire beauty column, it would have been a few months at the earliest…

In these days of wearing masks all day, too lazy to make up, relying on perfume to improve recognition and create a character, it is worth giving it a whole issue! !

I don’t know if any of you have ever crossed shoulders with a stranger and been attracted by the scent on her/his body.

In just a few seconds, I want to install a “listening (smell) song (smell) recognition (identification) song (scent)” system to my nose, and get all the information about the scent immediately.

If you can’t find it… 🙂️

Can’t do anything.

At most, there is a “white moonlight” in my heart, I can’t get it, I can’t forget it, I just won’t let you know…

This kind of fragrance that makes us scratch our hearts is generally derived from niche fragrances, with low recognition and familiarity.

The main reason is that most of the niche fragrances are exposed and the sales model is more “secret”. It is difficult to see special counters in shopping malls, and there are very few independent specialty stores. Most of them are sold through online channels.

This means that it is difficult for you to encounter these fragrances through shopping and running counters…

And there are no overwhelming perfume blockbusters and advertisements that rely on visual transmission of taste, so it is even more scarce.

Of course, this is not a problem. Everyone is now turning to various social platforms to share or obtain fragrances.

Any post about perfume on a certain book will be read and liked several times higher than usual after being tagged with a niche label.

The editor-in-chief uploaded this photo in the “Editor’s Recommendation” before, and as a result, he directly planted the bottle of niche fragrance for the newspaper friends.

There are even cases where you can become a powder before you smell it.

Take the editor himself as an example. After swiping and swiping, you can come across a post with a good sense of use and “atmosphere” of the picture. Coupled with a unique fragrance comment, you instantly feel that the fragrance of life is nothing more than that.

Of course, there are also many cases of turning into “black fans” after hearing it. After all, there are a thousand Hamlets in the eyes of a thousand people.

I recommend you to read this fragrance review

Perfume can quietly bring happiness and sensory stimulation through the olfactory system, but due to the difference in the acceptance of each person’s taste and perception of happiness, it also makes perfume more like a private language symbol.

When choosing a fragrance, in addition to borrowing from other people’s experience and brand blockbusters, it is more useful to you after researching the odor characteristics and fragrance notes.

Let’s draw a “ruler” for you first, and characterize the future Benming incense according to the type and odor characteristics. 👇

First determine the tone you want, and then go to the corresponding perfume category after the general direction is set.

For example, if you want something fresher in summer, you can go to the counter and shout to the counter lady: I ​​want citrus, green leaf, and aquatic fragrances.

One thing that must be said is that 👉There are many perfumes with mixed flavors and tones, and it is very common for a perfume to have many aspects of ABC at the same time.

How to choose?

Example 👇

If you prefer the keywords “freshness” and “stable”, then 👉choose fragrances that contain fragrant and rich flavors. For example: woody floral notes.

If you prefer the group of “Earth” and “Silent”, you can choose 👉Oriental Aquatic Tone;

“Gentle” and “non-sweet”, it depends on whether the spice adds another type of fragrance to the aroma (floral, fruity).

Now, let’s take a seat, help you choose a few perfume brands, and interpret the fragrance type of the master perfume for you, and see if you can meet your favorite:

About rich and fragrant fragrances

If Juliet in Shakespeare didn’t die, but took a gun to save herself and Romeo, what kind of perfume would this sexy and soulful woman wear?

Want to know the answer? The editor also thought that because of this problem, I would go into the pit with Juliet perfume.

To be honest, the brand as a whole has a kind of “mysterious” feeling. Just mentioning the founder’s full name should make you realize: ROMANO RICCI.

It is estimated that people who often pay attention to the outfits of “Old Money” know the RICCI family very well. They have prestige, money, and connotations, and they have accumulated for hundreds of years.

As the eldest grandson of the RICCI family, the founder has brought his own top resources since he founded the brand. Scenters, perfumers, formulators… all are top-notch in the world.

In the hands of ROMANO RICCI, each fragrance of Juliet with gun has a “soul”, which represents the other side of Juliet that cannot be understood.

I’m not a perfume, the perfume must be the first to say:

It is the only perfume in the world that only uses rare ambroxan as the original fragrance, which is no less rare than Hermes crocodile leather bag… (bushi

The biggest feature of this kind of fragrant extract is that there are subtle differences in the odor volatile on different skins, that is, there are thousands of faces in front of thousands of people.

Maybe it’s the smell of ebony on myself… on another person, it’s pure and sweet with a bit of berries… If you change another person, maybe it will turn into other flavors…

In general, it is like a magician’s perfume, you can’t guess what surprises will come next time, even if two people spray the same fragrance, they will not collide.

And its “Perfume Manifesto” is also the kind that hits the soul directly👇

The editor can still recite it backwards: Shakespeare’s heroine points the blade at the heart, and Juliet with the gun points the muzzle at the world. Today’s Juliet cherishes love without tragic self-pity, what pleases is not Romeo, but herself.

Wow, whistling for five minutes for it, so good at writing and thinking! 👏

About Classical Fragrance

Nemesis has the feeling of “gentle knife, knife kills people”.

Digression, the bullet bottle is really beautiful to the heart.

Top Notes: Lavender, Bergamot

Middle Notes: Patchouli, Rose

Base Notes: Ambroxan

At first, I smelled a little woody scent, and I felt a sudden peace of mind; after that, the rose scent was predominant, and throughout the whole process, it was occasionally mixed with the scent of vanilla, lemon or patchouli. There’s a good balance between solo and powdery feel.

And sometimes it feels like every level of change is teasing you. It’s like a cat raising its paws and saying “I’m going to hurt you” fiercely to you, but the cat is so cute, I can’t help it rua~

Overall, if you’re a maverick rose, Nemesis will surprise you.

Due to the limited space, many interesting fragrances and included stories have not been mentioned. If you are interested in anyone, you can leave a message in the background. We will specially open a special topic of Juliet with guns in the background of the poster SHOP for you to choose.

About fresh and fragrant fragrances

If you love light fragrance all the year round, or you want to spray some elegant (but with a little personality) kind of fragrance at work, the whole series of Oulong is satisfied in all aspects.

Atelier Cologne is the first French fragrance brand to focus exclusively on cologne.

It has created a new category in cologne – the alcohol cologne.

What does that mean? That is, it has the original freshness and elegance of cologne, and at the same time avoids the problem of short fragrance retention time. It has always been called one of the legendary works of perfume.

He also won the trophy for the best cologne at the French Feifei Perfume Award (authority is equivalent to the Oscar in the perfume industry 🏆).

The voting rate of each fragrance in Oulong’s family is very high, and it is indistinguishable, so we will directly put on a suit for everyone! 👇

In the whole set, almost all of the flowers, fruit trees, citrus green leaves and aquatic fragrances are given.

If you are the type who love light fragrance, and you are also a lover of tea fragrance and wood fragrance, please do it! Must try Wuji Oolong.

Top Notes: Bergamot, Neroli

Middle Notes: Tea, Jasmine, Leather

Base Notes: Tobacco Blossom, Guaiac Wood, Vetiver

How to describe it…? At first, the fruit acid of lemon mixed with the aroma of tea, giving people a refreshing feeling of “do not approach strangers”; later, leather and tobacco were added, and the taste was deeper and more meaningful… A kind of tea has been boiled Alright, hurry up and sit down to drink tea and take a cold look at the feeling of life’s hardships.

And the change of the whole fragrance is very natural, just like running into the woods to take a breath of “fairy air”, without the addition of industrial fragrance.

To put it simply, Chixia orange light is a walking big orange. 🍊

Top Notes: Blood Orange, Bitter Orange

Middle Notes: Jasmine, Geranium

Base Notes: Tonka Bean, Sandalwood, Amber

The citrus tone runs through the whole process, and the change of smell is like showing the process of peeling an orange one by one, from the bitterness of the fresh orange peel at the beginning, to the sweet and sour mix of the orange flesh, including the softness and warmth of the last sweet, mind-blowing In an instant, there is a kind of transformation process from youthful vitality to quiet years.

About rich fragrance, fresh fragrance

In addition to the blue Mediterranean series, there are many unexpected surprises in the water of Parma.

Such as “Noble Rose”. 👇If you want the sense of distance that strangers should not get close to, but also mixed with gentle fragrance, noble roses are definitely another surprise existence.

Top Notes: Orange, Bergamot, Pepper

Middle Notes: Rose, Lily of the Valley, Peony, Violet

Base Notes: Cedarwood, Ambergris, Musk

If you have to give it a personal setting, it is the kind of woman who is born there and can’t keep a low profile.

At the beginning, it was a kind of “difficult to understand” atmosphere. The sourness of orange and lemon is slightly sweet, and the spicy taste of pepper makes the fresh beginning a little special.

After that, the taste was gradually replaced by floral fragrance, but because of the addition of woody notes, the overall feeling was less fat and powdery, and there was a kind of “I am arrogant, you can’t approach me”.

About Classical Fresh Fragrance

Another representative perfume of classical aroma is JACQUES FATH.

This perfume brand is rarely mentioned until now, but everyone who has smelled its fragrance knows that once you enter JF, it is like the sea, and you will never be able to get out of your addiction…

The reputation is “small”, but the background is unusual.

The founder JACQUES FATH, together with DIOR and BALMAIN, was once considered to be the three most influential designers for haute couture after World War II, and can be said to be the originator of haute couture.

Even the well-known Givenchy, Valentino, Guy Laroche are his disciples. The works designed by the masters for a period of time are more or less the shadow of JACQUES FATH.

In the most famous “scold war” in the history of Chanel fashion, the hero’s name is JACQUES FATH.

Due to his untimely death due to physical reasons, what has been left behind for so many years is the creation history of a perfume line “paying homage” to the master.

The inspiration of the name of Paris maple lime comes from the muse of JACQUES FATH – Bettina, Bettina can be said to be the “first generation supermodel”, formerly known as Simone Micheline Bodin, the name Bettina is exactly what Jacques Fath took for her.

Having modeled for the likes of Lucien Lelong, Jacques Fath and Hubert de Givenchy, Bettina also happens to represent the sophisticated style of 1950s wasp waist, smoking, haute couture.

Can you imagine what the perfume named after her smells like?

Top Notes: Bergamot, Orange, Tangerine, Pink Pepper

Middle Notes: Cinnamon, Caraway Seed, Ylang Ylang, Vernacular, Lavender

Base Notes: Sandalwood, Tonka Bean, Milk, Leather, Musk

Sandalwood is used as the overall base note, and the whole process is run through woody notes. It is a neutral fragrance, but it is not the same as the neutral fragrance that I have smelled before.

The top note has a swipe of citrus, this bright and cheerful opening is quickly replaced by floral, a kind of stuffy feeling of fist punching into cotton…

It’s really hard to put into words how wonderful it is, it’s not a single scent alternating with a stack of scents, each change conveying to the brain – you are the voice of the texture itself.

It belongs to the kind. When wearing an ordinary T-shirt + denim, spray it on to add a lot of unusual color perfume to your entire aura.

About classical fragrance, rich fragrance

Finally, applause please – Fumar!

Two words are used to describe the fragrance of Fumar Publishing House, one is expensive, and the other is amazing.

Its style is neutral rose fragrance, and there has always been a comment in the fragrance industry that “smell it once, it will be amazing”, and I was discussing in the office some time ago, saying that I have never smelled such a special rose fragrance until now.

Top Notes: Geranium, Blackcurrant, Sichuan Pepper

Middle Notes: Rose, Leather

Base Notes: Cedarwood, Vetiver

The opening fragrance is the fragrance and earthy smell of rose rhizomes, which instantly pulls the whole restless heart back to a stable state.

That kind of feeling is like rushing to work in the morning. When passing through the garden, I happen to meet the gardener who is weeding and watering, and inadvertently the fragrance of flowers and earth blows in your face, making you feel that – in fact, there is no need to be so impatient on the road. .

Then comes the taste of rose and leather. Rose is more “maverick” with the balance of the bitter taste of leather.

In the end, it can also give a little ink smell inadvertently. This little change is simply a magic stroke, and it is used to make the brain never forget.

The editor-in-chief has also written about Fumar before, about its “Mr. Geranium”, describing it as “a boy who used woody body wash, mint-flavored toothpaste, and spicy mouthwash, and cleaned himself up early in the morning. After that, I came out clean and had breakfast, oh ~ this perfume, that’s what it smells like.”

All in all, Faumar is a fragrance that will surprise you.

Perfume does not rise and fall, but it is not only interesting, but also “desire”. Those fragrances that can make you want to stop are the real good perfumes.